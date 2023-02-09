Boys high school basketball

No. 3 Bigfork 60, Thompson Falls 32: The Vikings cruised to 11-0 in conference play (15-3 overall) behind 26 points from Wyatt Johnson. Nick Walker netted 10 points and Eli Thorness nine. Landon Byerman contributed seven points. No stats were reported for Thompson Falls.

St. Ignatius 77, Plains 52: The Bulldogs downed the Class C Horsemen, bouncing back from their Tuesday loss to Arlee. Zoran LaFrombois buried 22 points, Carmine Adams drained 18 and Kellen McClure 12. Landon Walks Over Ice contributed nine points. Darren Standeford scored 17 points and Anaya Loberg 10 points to lead Plains.

Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41: Daniel Stoltz drained 13 points and Zeke Glidewell 12 as the Eagles built a 34-24 lead going into the final quarter and survived a fierce rally from the Tigers. Matt McKethan added nine points for the Eagles. Caleb Ball and Conner Lulis tallied 16 points each to lead St. Regis (10-2, 14-3).

Girls high school basketball

Ronan 50, Columbia Falls 48: The Maidens took the lead with a 16-8 third-quarter surge, then held on in the final quarter as the Wildkats' rally fell short. Olivia Heiner dropped 25 points to lead all scorers, with Lauryn Buhr adding seven and Leina Ulutoa six. Hope McAtee led the Wildkats with 20 points.

St. Ignatius 88, Plains 37: The Bulldogs routed the Class C Trotters to go to 12-4 on the year, with Kooper Page leading four players in double figures with 19 points. Cora Matt had 18, Kason Page 17 and Elannah Flat Lip 14. No stats were reported for Plains.

St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37: Averie Burnham and Macy Hill poured in 22 and 21 points respectively, and Shylah Dalka scored 11 for the Tigers. Lanaya Gedney led the Eagles with 13 points. Carmandee Coghlan contributed eight points.

Drummond 55, Deer Lodge 37: The Trojans rolled past the Wardens and ran their record to 15-2. Remington Cline poured in 19 points and Lizzy Perry netted 14. Kimber Parsons chipped in with eight points. Skyla Pierson collected 15 points for Deer Lodge, with Taryn Lamb adding 11.