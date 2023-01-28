Area sports roundup: No. 3 Hellgate boys topple Kalispell Glacier

Boys high school basketball

No. 3 Hellgate 49, Kalispell Glacier 41: The Knights built a 27-11 first-half lead, and improved to 5-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall. Easton Sant knocked down 14 points, with Mario Rosemond and Cuinn Powers scoring 10 points apiece. Cohen Kastelitz and Noah Dowler led the Wolfpack (3-4, 6-5) with 12 points apiece.

Big Sky 71, Kalispell Flathead 55: The Eagles nailed five of six 3-pointers to open the second half, going up 51-33 en route to their fourth conference win (5-6 overall). Tory Williams netted 12 points and Josiah Cuaresma 10. Noah Cummings drained 13 points for the Braves (0-6, 0-10). Lyric Ersland scored 11.

No. 2 Helena 72, Sentinel 61: The Bengals upped their conference mark to 6-0 (8-1 overall) behind 25 points from Jaxan Lieberg. Cael Murgel netted 14 points and Dylan Christman hit for 11. Patrick Sale drained 16 points to lead the Spartans. Trevor Rausch and Riley Allen tallied 12 points apiece.

No. 4 Hamilton 63, Frenchtown 45: Hamilton built a 34-19 first-half lead and held off Frenchtown the rest of the way to go 6-2 in conference play and 11-2 overall. Asher Magness knocked down 21 points. Eli Taylor and Canaan Magness tallied 12 points each. Kellen Klimpel led Frenchtown with 20 points. Eli Quinn contributed 10.

Columbia Falls 63, Polson 48: Jace Hill scored 15 points, Hunter Goodman netted 14 and Cody Schweikert 13 as the Wildcats improved to 5-1 in conference play. Jarrett Wilson drained 16 points for Polson. Trent Wilson tallied 11 points.

Dillon 69, Corvallis 26: The Beavers collected their fifth conference win in a blowout. Eli Nourse led a balanced offense with four players in double figures. Nourse had 14 to go with 12 from Kyler Engellant, 13 from Carter Curnow and 10 from Max Davis. Dillen Potter scored seven points for the Blue Devils (1-6, 5-8), with Aaron Powell and Aydan Mayn adding five points apiece.

Anaconda 58, Arlee 51: The Copperheads improved to 3-2 in conference play and 8-5 overall. Gabe Galle hit for 22 points, with Cael Mikalatos collecting 11 and River Hurley netting 10. Ben Old Person-Harlow carried the Warriors (1-4, 7-5) with 24 points. Dallas Swab and Jake Knoll chipped in with eight points apiece.

Philipsburg 51, Victor 42: The Prospectors evened their conference record at 4-4, outscoring the Pirates 28-17 over the second half. Branden Bowen led Victor with 17 points. Alec Rowlan scored seven, with Landon Nuttall and Jordan McLane contributing six points each. No stats were reported for Philipsburg.

Two Eagle River 68, Charlo 61 (OT): The Vikings (7-1, 9-3) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to outscore the Eagles 26-18 in the second half, but fell 12-5 in overtime. Thomas Spotted Eagle poured in 23 points for the Eagles (6-2, 9-4). Cai Burke drained 17 points and Daniel Black Wolf scored 10. No stats were reported for Charlo.

Girls high school basketball

Helena 55, No. 4 Sentinel 53: The Bengals trailed by two points at halftime, then outscored the Spartans 17-12 in the third quarter and held on for their fourth conference win (6-3 overall). Alex Bullock scored a game-high 20 points for the Bengals. Avery Kraft netted 11 and Kylee Gardipee eight. Emily McElmurry scored 16 points for Sentinel, with Kassidy Kirgan contributing 13.

Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 40: Hamilton improved to 6-2 in conference play, winning a back-and-forth contest with Frenchtown (7-2, 10-4). Taryn Searle and Layne Kearns scored 18 points apiece. Mason Quinn netted 12 points for Frenchtown, with Alexis Godin and Sadie Smith adding nine points apiece.

No. 2 Browning 54, Whitefish 17: Mecca Bullchild scored 13 points, Sugar Spoonhunter tallied nine and the Indians remained undefeated, winning their seventh straight conference game. Kalcie Connelly hit for eight points, and Natalee St. Goddard and Jerel White Grass added seven points apiece. Bailey Smith netted nine points for the Bulldogs (1-5, 4-7).

Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Glacier 36: The Knights picked up their 7th-consecutive win on Thursday night, in large part thanks to Alex Covill. The Washington State signee scored 17 points while Chloe Larsen chipped in 14. Noah Fincher had 11 for the Wolfpack.

Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36: Hope McAtee dropped 17 points for the Wildkats, with Addy Bowler hitting for nine. Julia Barnard led Polson with nine points, Samantha Rensvold scored seven, and Mila Hawk and Grace Simonich added six apiece.

No. 1 Dillon 63, Corvallis 18: The top-ranked and unbeaten Beavers (8-0, 14-0) exploded in the third quarter with a 22-0 run, sealing their eighth straight conference win. Sydney Petersen shot the lights out, scoring 24 points. Halle Fitzgerald scored 11 points, Ariel Thomas 10. Farah Wyche and Ava Loren scored five points for the Blue Devils.

Florence 34, Stevensville 23: Trista Williams scored eight points, Taylor Pyette and Olivia Coulter netted six points each, and Josie Lewis and Maggie Schneiter added five apiece for the Falcons, who evened their conference record at 4-4 (7-6 overall). No stats were reported for Stevensville.

No. 7 Anaconda 47, Arlee 23: The Copperheads went up 14-2 in the first quarter and led 31-10 at halftime. Maniyah Lunceford scored 15 points, Meela Mitchell hit for 13 and Larkin Galle added eight. Leah Mesteth and McKaryss Fisher netted six points apiece for Arlee.

Charlo 60, Two Eagle River 25: The Vikings rolled to 7-1 in conference play and 9-3 overall behind Sheadon Kain's 17 points. Sidney Bauer tallied 10 points and Hayleigh Smith chipped in with eight. Sarah Gardipe led all scorers with 20 points for the Eagles (2-7, 2-11).

Philipsburg 74, Victor 17: The Prospectors won their tenth of the season (8-2 in conference play), going on a 31-5 second-quarter run to pull away. Montannah Pier scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures. Lucia Lee netted 16, Ramsey Smith 14, Rachel Ward 13 and Gretchen Hill 11. Virginia Brown and Nola Smorowski scored eight points apiece to lead the Pirates (1-8, 3-9).

Darby 43, Lincoln 21: The Tigers got off to a roaring start and never looked back in improving to 6-7. Makena Hawkinson dropped 11 points for the winners while the Lynx were paced by Kylee Copenhaver with 9 of her own.

St. Regis 59, Hot Springs 40: On the road, the Tigers were a formidable foe, coming away with a blowout victory. Stats were unavailable.