Area sports roundup: Noxon football rebounds with blowout win over Gardiner

High school football

Noxon rebounded from its first conference loss with a 42-7 home win over Gardiner on Friday to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the Western 6-Man. Gage Hendrick ran for touchdowns of 8 and 20 yards, Johnny Knerr scored on a 10-yard run, Ricky Williams returned a punt for a 50-yard score, Tate Bosker punched in a 5-yard TD run and Brian Risch tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Ian Brown. Gardiner's lone score came on John McDonald's 9-yard TD run.

High school volleyball

Drummond scored a win over rival Philipsburg, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21. Delaney Wagner led the Trojans with six kills, Jessie Struna led with 14 assists, Bailey Parke and Holly Hauptman each had eight digs, while Hauptman added five aces, five kills and one block.

Thompson Falls rolled to a win over Plains, 25-7, 25-14, 25-17. Ellie Baxter tallied eight kills and Natalie Roberts had seven for the Blue Hawks. Avery Burgess added 11 assists, Cheyla Irvine had six aces and seven digs, and Ivy Finn Walsh had three blocks.

Deer Lodge won the final two sets to beat Florence, 25-21, 13-25, 25-13, 25-23. Taryn Lamb totaled 15 kills, 22 digs and five aces for the Wardens, Skyla Pierson matched her with 15 kills and 19 digs, and Mary Hansen tallied 38 assists. Elise Schneiter had seven kills to pace the Falcons.

Hot Springs totaled 36 aces in a win over Two Eagle River, 25-11, 25-1, 25-6. Lauren Aldridge poured in 14 aces and seven kills for the Savage Heat, Brooke Jackson added 10 aces and Uski Josie had eight aces.

Polson posted a win over Ronan, 25-10, 25-9, 26-24. Samantha Rensvold led the Pirates with 11 kills, Hannah Simpson added nine kills and Clara Todd had eight kills and four aces. Avery Starr led Polson with 28 assists and eight digs, the latter matched by Lucy Violett.

Charlo took the final two sets in a win over Superior, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22. Hayleigh Smith led the Vikings with 17 kills and three aces, Aida Cote added 14 kills and two blocks, Leah Cahoon chipped in 15 digs and eight kills, and Payton Smith had 31 assists and three aces. Payton Milender filled up the stat sheet for the Bobcats, tallying eight kills, 26 digs, four blocks and two aces.

Stevensville toughed out a win over Hamilton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21. Daphne Engel led Stevensville in kills (11), digs (14) and aces (three). Shelby Coleman added nine kills and Tilli Danczyk eight. Sophie Berning had 37 assists in the win. Layne Kearns led the Broncs with 10 kills, Taryn Searle had 20 assists and Jenna Guisinger had 12 digs.

Eureka posted a win over St. Ignatius, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.

Bigfork scored a victory against Troy, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8.

High school soccer

The Corvallis boys scored three consecutive goals to erase an early deficit in a 3-2 win over Loyola Sacred Heart. Kolbet Schricte gave the Rams a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute, but the Blue Devils responded with goals from Jack Hansen in the 36th minute, Levi Weidkamp in the final two minutes of the first half. Weidkamp scored in the 75th minute, and Loyola pulled within 3-2 as Thomas Walthall scored in the final two minutes of the game.

The Kalispell Flathead girls posted a 1-0 win over Kalispell Glacier on the strength of a first-half goal.