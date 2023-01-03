Area sports roundup: Philipsburg girls bounce Darby in first game of 2023

Philipsburg used balanced scoring to whip Darby on Tuesday night, 55-17. Lucia Lee led the Prospectors with 14 points, followed by Ramsey Smith with 12 and Rachel Ward and Gretchen Hill with 10 apiece. Makena Hawkinson and Kyleigh Flux each scored four points for the Tigers.

Ronan won a 35-34 home thriller over Whitefish. Key to the outcome was a 12-7 surge by the hosts in the fourth quarter. Olivia Heiner led Ronan with seven points and Lauryn Buhr and Bella Devereau-Trahan each added six points. Jude Perry scored 14 points and Bailey Smith added 10 for the Bulldogs.