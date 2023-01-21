Area sports roundup: Philipsburg girls clip Valley Christian Eagles

Girls high school basketball

Philipsburg 58, Valley Christian 30: Rachel Ward scored 23 points and Montannah Piar added 15 for the Prospectors in the Saturday win. Carmandee Coghlan collected 13 points for the Eagles.

Drummond 59, Darby 27: Lexi Nelson scored 16 points and Lizzy Perry added 14 for the Trojans in the Saturday win. Kylie Schlapman scored seven points for the Tigers.

Bigfork 68, St. Ignatius 31: Kooper Page scored 10 points for the Bulldogs in the Saturday setback. No Bigfork stats were provided.

Polson 39, Libby 27: Julia Barnard collected 14 points in leading the Pirates to the Saturday home win. Addyson Gilden-Vincent had 10 points for the Loggers.

Bonners Ferry (Idaho) 64, Eureka 39: Kara Stanger collected 15 points and Dylan Sharp added 10 for the Lions in the Saturday setback.

Frenchtown 69, East Helena 30: Mason Quinn collected 17 points and Haylee Kaufman added 15 for the Broncs in the road win.

Browning 45, Whitefish 18: Jude Perry scored nine points for the Bulldogs.

Hamilton 71, Butte Central 28: Taryn Searle led the Broncs with 20 points.

Boys high school basketball

East Helena 54, Frenchtown 50: Connor Michaud and Sully Belcourt each scored 14 points for the Broncs in the surprising Saturday loss.

Butte Central 62, Hamilton 51: Eli Taylor and Asher Magness each scored 15 points for the Broncs.

Browning 65, Whitefish 40: Mason Genovese and Jack Sears each tallied 10 points and Mason Kelch added nine for the Bulldogs in the Saturday loss.

Bonners Ferry (Idaho) 67, Eureka 33: Braden Casazza scored eight points for the Lions.

Bigfork 63, St. Ignatius 30: Isak Epperly scored 15 points and Nick Walker added 12 for the Vikings in the win over the Bulldogs. Zoran LaFrombois scored 23 points for St. Ignatius.

Seeley-Swan 45, Victor 28: Ben Haley led the Blackhawks with 18 points. Brandon Bowen scored 15 points for the Pirates.

Darby 53, Drummond 52: Cullen Duggan scored 19 points and Hooper Reed added 12 in leading the Tigers to the win. Brody Rasor recorded 20 points and Colt Parsons added 12 for the Trojans.

St. Regis 61, Noxon 50: Caleb Ball scored 34 points for the Tigers.

College indoor track & field

Montana began the Lauren McClusky Memorial Open in Moscow, Idaho on Friday with some impressive results from the women's heptathletes competing. The Grizzlies entered three athletes, a pair of freshmen in Brooke Stayner and Ainsley Shipman along with a veteran Whitney Morrison.

Stayner reached the podium in second place while Morrison missed by just five points, coming in fourth place. Shipman rounded out an impressive day from the Griz multi-athletes with a sixth-place finish in her first collegiate multi-event.

"Brooke Stayner did a great job in the multi today. That was really good to see a young lady who is a freshman come in and handle her first collegiate multi well like that," head coach Doug Fraley said. "She's got tons of potential and a lot to improve on but just seeing her demeanor throughout that competition today, she was very even keel and very mature."

Stayner got off to a blistering start in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing with the second-best time at 9.06 to earn 897 points. She improved slightly on her time from last week in Spokane, and set the tone for the day early.

Morrison and Shipman hung in the top 10 after the first event, running a 9.49 and 9.54 in the same heat.

As they moved to high jump, Stayner took the overall lead thanks to a jump of 5-3. She tied for second in the individual event but earned 736 points to overtake Washington State's Renick Meyer for the top spot in the competition. Morrison cleared 4-11.5 to tie for seventh in the high jump, while Shipman went 4-9. For Stayner, the hot start was crucial as they headed toward the shot put.

The Grizzlies really seized control following the shot put. Morrison cleared the rest of the field by a wide margin in the event with a throw of 37-9.25. It was over four feet further than second place, and earned her 629 points.

And in perhaps her weakest event of the five, Stayner was still able to hold her own with a toss of 29-1.25. Stayner maintained the overall lead, while Morrison jumped all the way into second with the big throw at 2,071 total points.

They next moved to the long jump, where Shipman put together her best performance of the day. The freshman from Dillon jumped 17-2 for a second-place finish in the event. It put her into the top 10 in the pentathlon standings entering the 800-meter race.

Stayner had another standout performance in the long jump, going 16-8.75 for a fourth-place finish in the event. Morrison kept the pace, jumping 16-7. After the event it was Stayner in second with 2,676 points, Morrison in third with 2,644.

Overall, Montana had five different top-three finishes across the events. The balance of strengths, and the chemistry between the teammates, helps all of them to greater success.

The duo both trailed entering the 800-meter race with a chance to make up for it. They ran together in the final heat, and Stayner got off to a great start. She fell into place in second behind Utah's Rachel Whipple. She kept her distance entering the back half of the race, then made her move late. Stayner ended up winning the final heat by over a full second.

As she crossed the line it appeared close. When the points were finally tallied, it was Meyer – who finished third in the heat – that had held on by just seven overall points. The Missoula native Stayner, participating in her first collegiate multi-event, finished in a very close second place, just tenths of a second away from a victory.

Morrison had the seventh best time in the 800, but missed out on the podium by an even narrower margin. There were just five points separating her and Whipple out of Utah. Shipman moved up as well, climbing to sixth place in the final standings. At the end of the event, Montana took up three of the top six spots. There were two Pac-12 athletes and a fellow Big Sky competitor that rounded out the top six.

The meet is just the start for Stayner. The multi-events are coached by Lindsey Hall, a legendary Griz athlete who won four Big Sky multi-event championships in her career. Fraley knows that the potential of Montana's athletes combined with the guidance of Hall is a successful recipe.