Area sports roundup: Polson volleyball team sweeps Whitefish

High school volleyball

Polson posted a home sweep of Whitefish Tuesday, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20. Hannah Simpson had 11 kills and Lucy Violett 10 for the Pirates. Simpson also dished out 29 assists. Brooke Zetooney had six kills for the Bulldogs.

Corvallis swept visiting East Helena Tuesday, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22. Meredith Buhler had five kills and Tylin Sorensen four kills and six aces for the Blue Devils. Jessica Saturday had eight digs for Corvallis.

Philipsburg won at Darby Tuesday, 25-17, 25-20, 27-25. Lucia Lee had eight kills and Montannah Piar nine digs for the Prospectors.

Missoula Sentinel won in straight sets at Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.

Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans in kills with eight and teammate Alayna Shepard had three aces. AJ Hanninen dished out 28 assists and Bailey Casagrande recorded nine digs.

Camille Sherrill led the Knights in kills with nine and aces with four. Maddy Petrino led Hellgate in digs with eight, followed by Sherrill and Moana Massey with five apiece. Massey had 12 assists.

Sentinel finished with 33 kills to 16 for the Knights.

Drummond posted a home win over Lincoln, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17. Bigfork won at St. Ignatius, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18. Valley Christian beat Victor, 3-0. Florence beat Loyola, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18. Ella Goeltz had 14 digs and Quinn Skaggs 11 kills for the Falcons.