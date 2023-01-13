Area sports roundup: Quinn, Kaufman lead Frenchtown girls past Polson

Girls high school basketball

Frenchtown 59, Polson 38: Mason Quinn scored 20 points and Madison Kaufman added 19 for the Broncs in the Friday home win. Mila Hawk scored 17 points to lead the Pirates.

Missoula Big Sky 50, Butte 48 (OT): Audrey Hale tallied 13 points, Kyler Latrielle 12 and Avory DeCoite 10 for the Eagles in the Friday thriller. Brityn Stewart scored 16 for the Bulldogs in the home loss.

Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24: Noah Fincher scored five points to lead the Wolfpack in the low-scoring game.

Boys high school basketball

Frenchtown 77, Polson 49: Connor Michaud and Eli Quinn each scored 17 points in leading the Broncs to the home win Friday. Kellen Klimpel added 13 points. Jarrett Wilson tallied 17 points for the Pirates.

Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47: Cullen Duggan paced the Tigers with 22 points and Hooper Reed added 13. Ben Haley tallied 19 points for the Blackhawks and Nic Little added 12.

Charlo 68, Superior 49: Stetson Reum scored 17 points and Keaton Piedalue added 15 for the Vikings. Orion Plakke collected 15 points and Isaac Miller 14 for the Bobcats.