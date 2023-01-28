Area sports roundup: Seeley-Swan girls avenge earlier home loss with road win over No. 8 Drummond

Girls high school basketball

Seeley-Swan 53, Drummond 42: In a rematch of two top teams, the Blackhawks avenged their home loss from earlier in the season. They outscored the Trojans 14-3 in overtime to get the win. Emily Maughan and Kyla Conley scored 17 apiece while Remington Cline had 14 for Drummond.

Thompson Falls 68, Troy 10: The Blue Hawks continued their stellar season with a lopsided win over the Trojans. They had four players hit double-digits led by Ellie Baxter's 15. Stats were unavailable for Troy.

St. Ignatius 62, Eureka 33: The Bulldogs had little trouble getting past the Lions as Kieran Incashola scored 14 points while teammates Cora Matt and Kason Page tossed in 12 and 11, respectively. Stats were unavailable for Eureka.

Ronan 45, Libby 23: A battle of two teams in desperate need of a win ended with the Maidens finding some relief. Olivia Heiner had 13 to lead the way. As for Libby, Madison Vincent's 7 points was the top mark.

Browning 77, Shelby 42: The Indians kept their undefeated record intact on Friday night by storming Shelby. Mecca Bullchild and Jerel White Grass poured in 17 points each as Browning pulled away. Shelby got 13 points out of Addison Richman.

Charlo 59, Noxon 33: The Vikings played by committee on Friday night to pick up a win over the Red Devils, who happened to be a one-girl show. Emily Brown scored 25 of Noxon's 33 points. Charlo had nine girls get in the box score with Sheadon Kain's 11 leading the way.

Superior 54, Alberton 12: Two teams having polar opposite seasons met on Friday night with the league-undefeated Bobcats besting the Panthers. Payton Milender scored 19 points for the winners while Alberton had 7 from Mona Doa.

Boys high school basketball

Eureka 52, St. Ignatius 51: The home Bulldogs nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback, outscoring the Lions 21-7 in the fourth quarter but fell just short. Tristan Butts' 26 points proved to be just enough to claim the victory. Zoran LaFrombois led the comeback bid with 30 points.

Seeley-Swan 51, Drummond 49: In another close game, the home Trojans almost made good on a late resurgence by outscoring the Blackhawks 18-12 in the final frame, but couldn't pull it off. Trey Phillips had 21 in the near-winning effort. Seeley-Swan stats were unavailable.

Thompson Falls 52, Troy 42: The Blue Hawks kept the Trojans winless in conference play by collecting a 10-point victory. Bryson LeCoure was the star of the night with 20 points for the home team. Paxton Fisher had 12 for Troy.

Superior 59, Alberton 26: The Bobcats hit the road to take care of a winless Panthers team in blowout fashion Friday night. Orion Plakke stole the show for Superior with 13 points. Meanwhile, Shea Fredette was Alberton's high-scorer with 8.

Darby 71, Lincoln 43: The home Tigers continue to roll in conference play as they improved to 8-1 (10-4 overall) behind Cullen Duggan's 28 points. Hooper Reed lived up to his named with an additional 18. For Lincoln, Andrew Brown and Kayden Riddle had 11 each.

Ronan 55, Libby 45: After a stalemate first quarter, Ronan outscored the visitors in every quarter to defend home court. Stats were unavailable as the Chiefs moved to 5-7.

Browning 89, Shelby 54: With their patented fast-pace style, the Indians eclipsed 20 points in each quarter to get the runaway win. Two players scored over 20 points each with Brayds Vielle totaling 24 and Maurice Redhorn 21. Trenton Emerson was the game-high scorer with 25 for the Coyotes.

Charlo 67, Noxon 27: The Vikings remained hot in their latest win over the Red Devils. Stats were unavailable as Charlo improved to 10-3.

St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 43: The Tigers cruised to win No. 12 on Friday night at Hot Springs. Stats were unavailable for both sides.