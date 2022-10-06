Area sports roundup: Sentinel boys cross country wins Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational

High school cross country

The Sentinel boys displayed their depth in winning the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational on Thursday in Helena. The Spartans' seven runners totaled a placing score of 17, well ahead of second-place Bozeman, which recorded a 28. Helena and Billings West tied for third (35) and Hellgate was fifth (57).

Here's how Sentinel's runners finished: Keagen Crosby fourth in Race 1, Callum Coots third in Race 2, Quinn Newman second in Race 3, Noah Mortenson third in Race 4, Tyler Inabnit third in Race 5, Ben Shaules first in Race 6 and Samuel McCarter first in Race 7. Bozeman won Races 1, 2 and 3, was fourth in Races 5 and 7, was fifth in Race 6 but was 12th in Race 4.

The Hellgate girls were tops among the AA teams with a score of 24, five points ahead of third-place Bozeman (29). The Knights were second overall, behind Class A Hardin, which posted a score of 18. Flathead took fourth overall (44) and Gallatin was fifth (45). Columbia Falls placed sixth (56) and Corvallis was seventh (59) as the two Class A schools had strong showings.

Here's how Hellgate's runners placed: Rose Wiltse fifth in Race 1, Kaitlyn Skinner fourth in Race 2, Jamison Molloy third in Race 3, Stella Diaz second in Race 4, Annika Kendrick first in Race 5, Clare Castleberry third in Race 6 and Audrey Baldwin sixth in Race 7. Hardin was first in Races 1, 2 and 3, second in Race 5, fourth in Races 4 and 7, and fifth in Race 6.

High school soccer

The Sentinel boys improved to 6-3-3 by tallying a 3-0 win over Big Sky in a crosstown matchup Thursday. Arthur Boote scored two goals and Luke Olsen scored once. Curran Peeples and Zollie Friedman each recorded an assist.

"Always fun to play crosstown games," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said. "Big Sky was pressing pretty much the entire game. We dealt with that pressure well and had some great moments. Like we've been talking about, just keep improving each game until the end of the season."

The Sentinel girls scored a 7-0 win over Big Sky.

The Corvallis girls rallied for a 4-3 win over Loyola Sacred Heart as the Blue Devils outscored the Breakers 3-1 in the second half to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit.

The Hamilton boys clinched a No. 2 playoff seed with a 5-0 win at Frenchtown. Alain Garcia had two goals and an assist for Hamilton. Andy Purcell, Braeden Stevens and Zachary Olbricht each had one goal. Miles Hughes chipped in with an assist for the Bitterroot Broncs (6-3-1 conference).

The Kalispell Flathead girls posted a 1-0 win over Kalispell Glacier on the strength of a first-half goal.

High school volleyball

Seeley-Swan posted a win over Darby, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17.

Thompson Falls rolled to a win over Plains, 25-7, 25-14, 25-17. Ellie Baxter tallied eight kills and Natalie Roberts had seven for the Blue Hawks. Avery Burgess added 11 assists, Cheyla Irvine had six aces and seven digs, and Ivy Finn Walsh had three blocks.

Eureka posted a win over St. Ignatius, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.

Bigfork scored a victory against Troy, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8.