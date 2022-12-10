Area sports roundup: Sentinel girls basketball team picks up first win at Billings West

Girls high school basketball

Missoula Sentinel picked up its first win on the road Saturday, beating Billings West, 63-47. Four players scored in double figures for Sentinel: Morgan Mastro led the way with 14 points, CC Size had 13, Olivia Huntsinger 12 and Kassidy Kirgan 11.

“I feel like our kids can create a little bit, improvise a little bit, and not have to be so … what’s the word … robotic or methodical,” Spartans coach Tyler Hobbs said. “They can just play, create space and move, which is a blessing for me. Because I can give them that freedom.”

Stevensville stopped Libby Saturday in the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown, 62-36. Claire Hutchison scored 14 points for the Yellowjackets.

Malta whipped Eureka Saturday, 81-13. Taylor Truman had eight points for the Lions.

Billings West outscored Missoula Hellgate 18-2 in the second quarter and cruised to a season-opening 41-26 home win Friday. Kourtney Grossman led the offense with 10 points, followed by Megan Voegele with nine and Sydney Pierce with seven. Alex Covill led Hellgate with 14 points; Chloe Larsen added eight.

Browning outscored Frenchtown 29-15 in the second half to turn a 26-20 halftime lead into a 55-35 win. Mecca Bullchild paced Browning with 20 points, while Madison Kaufmann had 14 to lead Frenchtown.

Polson couldn't keep pace with Dillon, trailing 23-7 at the half in a 43-17 loss. Grace Simonich scored eight points and Addyson Gallatin added seven for the Pirates. Kylie Konen led the Beavers with 10 points.

Great Falls topped visiting Kalispell Glacier Friday, 63-56. Karly Allen scored 16 points and Reese Ramey added 13 for the Wolfpack. St. Regis stopped Valley Christian Friday, 56-50. Macy Hill piled up 40 points for the Tigers. Carmandee Coghlan had 25 points for the Eagles.

Drummond dumped Lincoln Friday, 49-10. Kimber Parsons poured in 19 points for the Trojans.

Boys high school basketball

Hamilton improved to 2-0 with a win over Browning Saturday in the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown, 53-48. Eli Taylor scored 13 points and Asher Magness and Cole Dickemore each had 11 for the Broncs.

Missoula Big Sky fell to 1-1 with a 68-52 loss at Billings Skyview. Aidan Beard scored 17 points and Josiah Cuaresma added 11 for the Eagles.

Rocky Boy beat Two Eagle River on Saturday, 80-51. Ryiley Afterbuffalo led the Eagles with 14 points and Thomas Spotted Eagle added 13. Joe Standing Rock scored 23 for Rocky.

Ronan picked up its first win over East Helena, 61-45, on Saturday in Frenchtown. Elijah Tonasket led the Chiefs (1-1) with 15 points. Columbia Falls whipped Livingston, 76-41. Alihn Anderson scored 22 points for the Wildcats.

Deer Lodge bounced Great Falls Central Saturday, 61-50. Brody Hunter scored 15 points and Ryland Long added 12 for the Wardens.

Frenchtown built a 28-20 halftime lead on its way to a 54-44 home win over Browning Friday night. Kellen Klimpel led three Broncs in double digits with 18 points. Connor Michaud added 15 and Eli Quinn 13. Maurice Redhorn had 19 points to pace Browning.

Colt Parsons drained 19 points, Mike James scored 11 and Ben Bradshaw 10 for Drummond in a 66-34 win over Lincoln. Trey Phillips netted eight points, and Brody Rasor and Dalton Suthers added six each.

Great Falls CMR won at Kalispell Flathead Friday, 71-59. Noah Cummings scored 28 points and Lyric Ersland added 20 for the Braves. East Helena posted a 52-45 win over Libby in Frenchtown Friday. Tyler Anderson had 14 points for the Loggers.

Missoula Sentinel dropped its season opener at Billings Skyview Friday, 70-42. Lane Love had 21 points for the hosts. Missoula Hellgate dropped its first game at Billings West, 57-51. Asher Topp led the Knights with 18 points.

St. Regis stopped Valley Christian, 65-35, behind 21 points by Caleb Ball and 20 by John Pruitt.