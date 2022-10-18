Area sports roundup: Sentinel wins Missoula city volleyball championship

High school volleyball

Sentinel cruised to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 road win over Big Sky to capture the Missoula city championship on Tuesday. The Spartans are 3-0 against Garden City teams heading into their home game against Hellgate 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles finished 1-3 against city teams, while the Knights are 1-2.

Alexis Eggert led the Spartans with eight kills, AJ Hanninen tallied 24 assists, Bailey Casagrande posted eight digs and Liv Huntsinger has 2.5 blocks. Big Sky's Kaitlyn Anderson totaled six kills, Jordan Whitmire had two aces and two digs, Rece Sandau had 20 assists and Avary Johnson had two blocks.

Hellgate posted a 26-24, 25-9, 25-20 home win over Butte on Tuesday. Camille Sherrill led the Knights in kills (13), digs (16) and blocks (two). Moana Massey chipped in with 26 assists and four aces, the latter matched by Ashbeigh Hall, who added eight kills.

Florence picked up a 25-11, 25-12, 28-26 home win over St. Ignatius. Elise Schneiter led the Falcons with eight kills, Maggie Schneiter added 12 assists and Rylee Yeoman had eight digs.

Thompson Falls rolled to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-6 home win over Troy. Avery Burgess led the Blue Hawks with 12 kills, Ellie Baxter added 17 assists and seven aces, and Cheyla Irvine had eight digs.

Whitefish scored a 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 road win over Ronan.