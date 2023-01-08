Area sports roundup: Size explodes for 29 points in Sentinel girls' win over Glacier

Girls high school basketball

Missoula Sentinel 76, Kalispell Glacier 47: CC Size poured in 29 points in leading the Spartans to the Saturday win. Monroe Mastro added 18 points for Sentinel. Noah Fincher led the Wolfpack with 11 points.

Missoula Hellgate 44, Helena 30: Alex Covill scored 14 points and Gianna Passuccio added nine for the Knights in the Saturday home win.

Superior 58, Noxon 37: Darby Haskins and Payton Milender each scored 16 points and Isabella Pereira added 15 in the Bobcats' win. Emily Brown scored 20 for the Red Devils.

Kalispell Flathead 39, Butte 36: The Bravettes used a 15-4 run in the final quarter to earn the win. Kennedy Moore led Flathead with 12 points Akilah Kuby added nine.

Thompson Falls 64, Eureka 22: Ellie Baxter collected 20 points and Chesney Lowe added 15 for the Blue Hawks.

Columbia Falls 69, Shelby 54: Hope McAtee scored 20 points and Taryn Borgan added 15 for the Wildkats.

Cut Bank 61, Whitefish 30: Ainsley Scott scored seven points and Jude Perry added six to lead the Bulldogs.

Drummond 62, Lincoln 11: Kimber Parsons scored 24 points and Lizzy Perry added 14 for the Trojans.

Boys high school basketball

Kalispell Glacier 70, Missoula Sentinel 37: Tyler McDonald tallied 13 points and Adam Nikunen and Ty Olsen each added 12 in the Wolfpack Saturday win. Holter Schweyen scored 10 points for the Spartans.

Butte 59, Kalispell Flathead 48: Noah Cummings 28 scored 28 points for the Braves but it was not enough in the loss to Butte. Montana football commit Cameron Gurnsey scored 16 for the Bulldogs.

Valley Christian 52, Seeley-Swan 44: Caleb Gildewell led the Eagles with 14 points and Zeke Gildewell and Matt McKethan added 11 apiece.

Ronan 67, St. Ignatius 61: Marlo Tonasket tallied13 points and Kolby Finley and Josiah Misa added 12 apiece for the Chiefs. Zoran LaFrombois scored 33 for the Bulldogs.

Drummond 58, Lincoln 36: Colt Parsons piled up 37 points for the Trojans. Roegun Dietz had 15 points for the Lynx.

Browning 75, Whitefish 54: Tommy Running Rabbit scored 23 points for the winners. Mason Kelch collected 25 points and Jack Sears 11 for the Bulldogs.

Browning 76, Polson 71: Jarrett Wilson piled up 41 points for the Pirates. Maurice Redhorn recorded 25 for Browning.

Columbia Falls 77, Shelby 28: Cody Schweikert scored 15 points and Mark Robison added 14 to lead the Wildcats.

Florence 57, Plains 23: Caleb Brossman led the Falcons with 14 points and Ethan Alexander added 11. Anaya Loberg collected 14 for Plains.

Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 36: Cole Knopik collected 27 points and Isak Epperly added 15 for the Vikings.

Girls high school golf

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis was invited to, and will be playing in, the PGA National High School Championship in Frisco, Texas, on July 10-12. Lewis wrapped up a good winter season by qualifying for the FCG Callaway World Championship Junior Golf Tournament to be held in Palm Desert, California, in July. She also attended a golf camp in Las Vegas in December. Lewis is a sophomore who went undefeated en route to a State A title last fall.