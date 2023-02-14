Girls high school basketball

St. Ignatius 91, Troy 21: Kooper Page led the Bulldogs to the Tuesday win with 27 points. Izzy Evans and Kason Page chipped in with 15 apiece, followed by Kieran Incashola with 12 and Cora Matt 10.

Eureka 54, Plains 45: Dylan Sharp dropped 17 points and Aubrey Casazza added 13 in leading the Lions to the Tuesday win. Carlie Wagoner collected 22 points for the Trotters.

Deer Lodge 61, Arlee 36: Taryn Lamb poured in 27 points and Ashlynd Brown had her back with 10 as the Wardens knocked off the Scarlets in a Class B play-in game. Deer Lodge went 3-0 against Arlee on the season, winning by seven points and then one point before running away with Monday's game.

Boys high school basketball

Thompson Falls 76, Troy 40: Bryson LeCoure led the Blue Hawks to the win Tuesday night with 20 points. Cody Todd tallied 19 points for the Trojans.

Eureka 61, Plains 35: Braden Casazza collected 27 points and Trent Truman tallied 15 in the Lions' Tuesday win. Anaya Loberg meshed 18 points for Plains.