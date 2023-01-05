Area sports roundup: St. Regis boys basketball team improves to 7-0

Boys high school basketball

St. Regis 51, Hot Springs 30: The Tigers (7-0) remained undefeated with an easy win over the Savage Heat, leading 18-8 after the first quarter and 41-16 at halftime. John Pruitt scored 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and shot 3 of 3 from the stripe. Ayden Rael netted 12 points and Caleb Ball added 10.

Charlo 68, Noxon 24: Keaton Piedalue drained 18 points, Stetson Reum tallied 14, and Wesley Anderson and Jacob Tomlin added nine points apiece as the Vikings rolled to 4-2. No scoring results were available for Noxon.

Girls high school basketball

No. 4 Helena 41, Missoula Big Sky 39: Down 21-16 at halftime, the Bengals (3-1) fought back with a 25-18 second half to pull out the win. Avery Kraft carried the offense with 23 points. Alex Bullock scored five, and Maloree English and Kylee Gardipee contributed four points apiece. Kadynce Couture netted 16 points for the Eagles.

Anaconda 72, Missoula Loyola 57: Makena Patrick and Meela Mitchell were a two-headed monster with 22 points each, as the Copperheads (5-1) used a 17-8 fourth-quarter run to pull away from the Breakers. Maniyah Lunceford netted 14 points. Gio Horner drained 22 points for Loyola, with Caitrin Harrington knocking down 11 and Charlotte Cummings 10.

St. Ignatius 65, Arlee 30: Cora Matt drained 16 points and 10 players reached the scoring column for the Bulldogs. Kooper Page hit for 15, and Izzy Evans and Kason Page scored nine points apiece, with Kieran Incashola adding five.

White Sulphur Springs 48, Lincoln 15: The Hornets raced to an 18-2 first-quarter lead and cruised to their second win of the season. Kenzie Hereim dropped 22 points and Kendra Manger netted 17. No scoring results were reported for Lincoln.