Boys high school basketball

St. Regis 73, Alberton 41: Caleb Ball and Kaleb Park each scored 17 points and Conner Lulis added 10 in leading the Tigers to the Class C road win Thursday. Shea Fredette scored 15 points and Jonah Renaud added 13 for Alberton.

Hamilton 62, East Helena 56: Asher Magness scored 23 points and Eli Taylor added 15 in leading the Broncs to the home win.

Bigfork 78, Troy 12: Nick Walker led the Vikings with 18 points, followed by Isak Epperly with 15 and Bryce Gilliard 13.

Dillon 66, Stevensville 20: Kellen Beller scored 13 points and Gracan Trevino added six to lead the Yellowjackets.

Girls high school basketball

Frenchtown 61, Corvallis 28: Sadie Smith scored 21 points in leading the Broncs to the home win.

Hamilton 54, East Helena 23: Taryn Searle tallied 24 points and Ashlynn Mckern added eight to lead the Broncs Thursday.

Dillon 67, Stevensville 46: Sydney Petersen scored 19 points to lead Dillon. Claire Hutchinson scored 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

Columbia Falls 62, Libby 28: Taryn Borgen tallied 19 points and Hope McAtee added 16 to lead the Wildkats to the road win. Vincent scored 10 points for the Loggers.