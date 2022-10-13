Area sports roundup: Stage set for Western AA boys soccer showdown Saturday

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate boys won at Helena Thursday night, 6-0. The Knights moved to 12-1 and set up a showdown with Helena Capital for the Western AA championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rattlesnake fields.

"We played really well in the first half and the difference in the second half was we put the ball in the net," Knights coach Jay Anderson said.

"I know both schools (Hellgate and Capital) and their coaches and players are really looking forward to Saturday now. First place really does matter because whoever wins gets to host all playoff games. It's a great situation with the best two teams in the conference playing at the end of the season."

Tage Olson and Henry Pierce had standout performances for Hellgate Thursday. Olson scored the only goal in the first half on an assist from Reed. Olson then scored again on an assist by Henry Pierce early in the second half. Pierce then score three goals in the next five minutes and Miles Shefloe added a late insurance goal.

The Kalispell Glacier and Butte boys battled to a 2-2 tie Thursday in the Mining City. The match looked a lot different than the last time the teams squared off, which resulted in decisive 6-0 victory for the Wolfpack. Butte’s persistence and effort paid off in the final minutes with a penalty kick goal scored by Boyd Dewitt. Harrison Sanders scored both goals for Glacier.

High school volleyball

Missoula Hellgate won its crosstown home match against Big Sky Thursday, 26-24, 25-23, 32-30. Camille Sherrill had 16 kills, 24 digs, four aces and two blocks for the Knights. Moana Massey had 36 assists and Ashbeigh Hall eight kills and three aces. Brynne Smith had nine kills and Shannon McGee added seven for the Eagles.

Thompson Falls won at St. Ignatius, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13. Avery Burgess tallied 13 kills and Ellie Baxter 17 assists for the Blue Hawks. Izzy Evans had nine kills for the Bulldogs.

Missoula Sentinel swept Butte in the Spartans' gym, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22. The Bulldogs fell to 1-9 in Western AA play.

Hot Springs earned a home win over Alberton Thursday, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18. Bigfork swept Eureka, 25-17, 25-10, 25-18.

College volleyball

Montana snapped a two-match losing streak with a home win over Northern Arizona, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-8. Paige Clark piled up 25 kills and Elise Jolly added 14 for the Grizzlies. Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno had 35 digs for hosts and Carly Anderson added 56 assists. Montana moved to 4-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

This story will be updated