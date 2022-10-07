Area sports roundup: Superior, St. Ignatius, Flint Creek remain perfect in 8-Man football

High school football

In Class AA, Kalispell Glacier scored 34 consecutive points to turn a 27-14 deficit into a 48-27 lead on its way to a 55-41 home win over Butte. The Wolfpack snapped a three-game losing streak, improving to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the Western AA, while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-4, 2-3. Glacier QB Gage Sliter threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns, with two to Bridger Smith and one to Cohen Kastelitz, who had a team-high 111 receiving yards. Kobe Dorcheus carried the ball for 137 yards and two TDs. Butte QB Jace Stenson passed for 349 yards and three TDs, and ran for 47 yards and two scores. Hudson Ludke had a game-high 155 receiving yards and one TD.

Kalispell Flathead was no match for No. 2 Helena High, losing 34-7 on the road. The Braves dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the Western AA, while the Bengals improved to 6-1, 5-0 to remain tied with Helena Capital atop the conference standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

In Class A, No. 1 Hamilton rolled to a 42-7 road victory over one-win Ronan in nonconference play to improve to 7-0 overall. Quarterback Tyson Bauder found Liam O'Connell for touchdown passes of 18, 45 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters. Taylor Searle returned the game's opening kickoff for a 95-yard TD, Andrew Frederick ran for a 5-yard score and Jesse Anson had a 3-yard rushing TD as Hamilton jumped up 21-0 in the first quarter. Ronan scored a late touchdown on a pass from Caleb Cheff to Robbi McCrae.

No. 5 Columbia Falls rebounded from its first loss by cruising to a 69-12 road victory over winless Browning to improve to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the Northwest A.

Whitefish won a shootout against Libby at home, 48-39, to post its sixth consecutive victory after a season-opening loss. The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwest A, while the Loggers fell to 2-4, 1-3.

Frenchtown won back-to-back games for the first time this season as it shut out one-win Butte Central on the road, 36-0, to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Southwest A. Noah Rausch scored on TD runs of 1 and 18 yards, Sully Belcourt had a 5-yard TD run, Peyton Hicks rushed for a 9-yard TD and Connor Michaud tallied a 22-yard interception return TD.

Corvallis scored the game's final 28 points to turn a 24-13 lead into a 52-13 home victory over one-win East Helena. The Blue Devils improved to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the Southwest A.

No score was available for Stevensville at Dillon.

In Class B, No. 8 Eureka scored a 59-13 victory over winless Thompson Falls to improve to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the Western B. The Lions jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and pushed that advantage to 39-7 in the third quarter. Eureka's AJ Truman ran for a 1-yard touchdown and connected on TD passes of 7, 27 and 42 yards to Tristan Butts. Butts tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Caden Pecora, who added an 8-yard scoring run. Remington Little had TD runs of 1 and 25 yards, and Tyson Brouillette ran for a 1-yard score. Thompson Falls had two touchdown passes.

No. 3 Florence shut out one-win Anaconda in a 46-0 home win to improve to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the Western B. Quarterback Pat Duchien threw four first-half touchdown passes as the Falcons jumped up 40-0 after two quarters.

No score was available for Loyola Sacred Heart at No. 1 Bigfork

In 8-Man, No. 1 Flint Creek scored 28 first-quarter points on its way to a 58-6 road win over Sheridan to improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the South Central 8-Man.

No. 4 St. Ignatius cruised to a 64-14 road victory over two-win Darby to improve to 7-0 overall and 7-0 in the Western 8-Man.

No. 9 Superior outscored Charlo 30-6 in the second half to turn a 26-26 halftime tie into a 56-32 home win. The Bobcats upped their record to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Western 8-Man, while the Vikings dropped to 4-3, 4-2. Decker Milender led Superior with 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns, from 58 and 14 yards. He also had a team-high 63 receiving yards, including a 17-yard TD catch. Milender even returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD. Chase Woodson ran for two TDs for Superior, while Jaxson Green and Orion Plakke each threw a TD pass. Plakke had two of Superior's three INTs on defense, while Lucas Kovalsky had the other INT and caught a TD pass.

Arlee outscored one-win Troy 24-0 in the second quarter on its way to a 62-20 road win. The Warriors improved to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the Western 8-Man.

No score was available for Seeley-Swan at Cascade.

High school volleyball

Stevensville posted a win over Frenchtown, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 27-25. Parker Robinson and Sadie Smith each had seven kills for the Broncs, Bella Powell and Carah Evans both had five blocks, while Evans and Izzy Cahill each had three aces.