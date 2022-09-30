Area sports roundup: Third-ranked Sentinel football team whips Kalispell Flathead

High school football

Third-ranked Missoula Sentinel (5-1) stormed past visiting Kalispell Flathead (1-5) on Friday, 70-7. Brady Kolendich returned the open kickoff 85 yards for a Spartan score. Riley Allen's 13-yard option run made it 14-0 and Adam Jones' 60-yard TD reception gave the hosts a three-touchdown lead midway through the first period. Jones added a 19-yard TD run with 4:05 left in the first quarter.

Sentinel added three scores in the second quarter. JJ Dolan scored on a 1-yard dive, Trevor Rausch scored on a 28-yard pass reception and Jones scored on a 1-yard burst as the hosts built a 49-7 halftime lead. Allen finished 9 for 12 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Kellen Curtiss had a game-high 67 yards rushing on eight carries.

Loyola Sacred Heart dropped a 33-7 home decision to Eureka. The Lions drew first blood in the second quarter following a blocked field goal. AJ Truman threw a 64-yard TD pass to Tristan Butts. Eureka scored again in the period following a Tyson Brouillette interception. Remington Little scored on a 6-yard burst. Eureka then added a 20-yard aerial strike from Butts to Little before Loyola got on the board, making the score 21-7. The Lions added two more scored en route to the convincing win.

Hot Springs posted a 38-26 home win over Noxon. Weston Slonaker scored four touchdowns and collected 17 tackles from his spot at linebacker. His scores came on 5- and 39-yard runs, a 50-yard kick return and a 10-yard reception. Garth Parker scored two touchdowns. For Noxon, Gage Hendrick scored a pair of rushing touchdowns

Class A top-ranked Hamilton blanked East Helena, 43-0. St. Ignatius stomped Charlo, 44-0. Seeley-Swan dropped a 58-12 home decision to Simms. Class B top-ranked Bigfork bounced Anaconda, 42-0. Arlee topped Plains, 44-8. Florence rolled to a 49-8 home win over Thompson Falls. Polson won a thriller at Columbia Falls, 32-31.

College volleyball

Montana won at Montana State Friday night, 3-1. It was the Grizzlies' fifth win in a row and third straight in Big Sky Conference play.