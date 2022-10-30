Area sports roundup: Three area youth win state weightlifting titles

Missoula's own Sinclair Strength club, coached by Paul Sinclair, fielded seven athletes, including three youth lifters who were crowned Montana state champions in their age and weight class in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total: Kingman Bull (11), Isabella Young (13) and Eamonn Bull (15). Young's performance qualified her to compete at USA Weightlifting's Junior National meet in Colorado in June 2023. Eamonn Bull, in his first competitive outing, made six out of six lifts, and hit several personal records. Kingman Bull, the youngest competitor at the meet (and also in his first competitive outing), was a crowd favorite.