Area sports roundup: Three Missoula schools qualify for state volleyball tournament

High school volleyball

In Western AA divisionals in Missoula, Hellgate's storybook run came to an end Saturday night with a loss to top-seeded Helena in the championship at Big Sky's gym, 25-15, 25-8, 25-23. Camille Sherrill had 19 digs and six kills for Hellgate. The Knights, who have made impressive strides this season under first-year coach Erin Keffeler, will compete in the state tourney starting Thursday.

Sentinel and Big Sky each earned a trip to state with loser-out wins Saturday morning. The Spartans beat Kalispell Flathead, 3-0, behind nine kills by Olivia Huntsinger and 16 digs by Bailey Casagrande. The Eagles beat Helena Capital, 3-0. The Spartans then bounced the Eagles in their final match of the tournament, 25-10, 25-23, 25-20. Margaret Sharkey had seven kills, three aces and 2.5 blocks for the Spartans.

In Western A divisionals in East Helena, Polson won the championship with a comeback win over Stevensville, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11. The Yellowjackets reached the finals with a loser-out win over Hamilton, 16-25, 31-29, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9.

In Western B divisionals in Florence, Thompson Falls claimed top honors and avenged a Friday night loss to Bigfork with two wins over the Valkyries Saturday. The first one was a marathon (25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-12) and the second one was a sweep (25-21, 25-21, 25-15). The Blue Hawks reached the championship with a loser-out win over Anaconda Saturday morning, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23.

In Western C divisionals at Manhattan Christian, Ennis beat Drummond in a loser-out match, 3-2.

High school football playoffs

St. Ignatius rallied for a 36-27 home win over Ennis in the 8-player quarterfinals Saturday. Kellen McClure scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs added a two-point conversion. St. Ignatius then forced Ennis to turn the ball over on downs and pulled away with 3:24 left on a TD run by Bryce Umphrey.

Polson stayed unbeaten with a 14-7 home win over Laurel in the State A quarterfinals. Jarrett Wilson made a big interception late in the game and then scored his second TD on a 6-yard tote with 29.5 ticks left. Wilson had two interceptions in the game and finished with 98 yards rushing and 208 passing.

Class B top-ranked Bigfork advanced with a 54-12 home win over Glasgow. Joseph Farrier ran for five touchdowns, including one from 41 yards away, and finished with 155 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Flint Creek saw its season come to an end with a 48-0 home loss to Belt. Lewistown bounced Columbia Falls, 14-6. Culbertson eliminated Superior, 56-34.

Kalispell Glacier saw its season come to an end with a loss at Bozeman Friday night, 31-23. The Hawks forced three turnovers in the first quarter alone and turned each one into points, setting the team up well for a trip to the Class AA semifinals for the first time since 2020. Glacier’s last score in the final minute made the final margin appear a little closer than the game actually was. Glacier (7-4) had a flash of hope in the fourth quarter, getting touchdowns from Alex Hausmann on a 20-yard pass and Kash Goicoechea on a 1-yard run followed by two-point conversions each time. But onside kicks after both went in Bozeman’s favor.