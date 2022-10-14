Area sports roundup: Top-ranked Bigfork holds off third-ranked Florence in tense battle

High school football

Top-ranked and unbeaten Bigfork scored in the final minute and held on to edge third-ranked Florence in a Class B thriller Friday in Bigfork, 20-19. The hosts went in front with 39 seconds left on an 11-yard TD pass from Tristen Herd to Isak Epperly. The Falcons had a big kickoff return and lined up for a 39-yard field goal with time running out. The kick bounced off the crossbar but failed to go through.

The Vikings jumped to a 14-0 lead and then struggled. After a botched punt by Bigfork early in the final frame, Patrick Duchien scored his second TD for the Falcons to make the score 14-13. But the extra point was no good with just over 8 minutes left and the hosts maintained a 14-13 lead. That changed when Florence scored a go-ahead TD to take its first lead, 19-14. That set the stage for the dramatic finish.

Frenchtown posted a 43-7 home win over Stevensville. Beau Boudreau scored on 18- and 51-yard runs for the Broncs. They led 40-0 at halftime. Hunter Gum scored the only touchdown for the Yellowjackets on a 35-yard reception.

Class AA second-ranked Helena trounced Missoula Big Sky Friday at Missoula County Stadium, 40-3. The score was 20-3 at halftime. Tevin Wetzel and Manu Melo each scored two touchdowns for the Bengals (7-1). The Eagles' only points came on a Drew Martins 45-yard field goal just before halftime. Martins completed 9 of 20 passes for 73 yards with one interception. Joey Sandberg led the Eagles (2-6) in rushing yards with 60 on 15 carries.

Butte pounded visiting Missoula Hellgate, 55-0. The Bulldogs led 42-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs scored three times in the first quarter and scored three early touchdowns in the second quarter. Butte (4-4) started its onslaught in the first minute when Jace Stenson ran for a 34-yard touchdown. Hellgate (2-6) drove into Butte territory but the Bulldogs turned the Knights away at the Butte 44. Hellgate QB Connor Dick was intercepted by Kale McDonald at the Hellgate 30 late in the first period. McDonald scored on the pick, his second interception return for a touchdown of the season. Butte added the extra point to make the score 21-0.

Kalispell Glacier trounced crosstown rival Flathead, 49-14. The Wolfpack raced to 42-7 lead in the first half. Cohen Kastelitz and Van Scholten each had two touchdowns before intermission. Kole Johnson added a TD in the third quarter.

Class B sixth-ranked Eureka (6-2) rolled over Anaconda, 48-14. Arlee beat Valley Christian, 74-32. Columbia Falls edge Whitefish, 24-20. Victor outlasted Troy, 70-52. Hamilton hammered Libby, 54-13. Charlo pounded Plains, 54-20. Simms stomped Deer Lodge, 51-0. Corvallis topped Ronan, 38-21.

High school soccer

The Stevensville girls saw their season come to an end Friday night with a 5-0 loss at Billings Central. The Rams, who led 3-0 at halftime, will host a State A semifinal match next weekend. Abby Derbyshire scored two goals for the hosts.