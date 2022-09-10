Area sports roundup: Top-ranked Flint Creek dumps Lone Peak

High school football

Andrew Tallon ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of scoring passes, Tyler Burden ran for three touchdowns, and the top-ranked Flint Creek Titans rolled over Lone Peak, 50-19. Reece Rigby and Ben Bradshaw caught touchdown passes for Drummond-Philipsburg.

A two-point conversion by Kaiden Ostby from Kendall O'Neill in the fourth quarter was the difference for Arlee in a 22-20 win at Darby Friday night. It was the second time they had connected after a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Darby got scores from three different players, but was only able to convert on one of their point after attempts. Jake Knoll also added touchdowns of 53 yards rushing and 19-yard receiving to help lead the Warriors.

Hot Springs picked up its first win of the season, trouncing visiting Twin Bridges, 40-6. Jody Page scored the first TD for the hosts on a 17-yard pass from Nick McAllister. Johnny Waterbury then scored on a 2-yard run. Quincy Stiles scored the third TD for the hosts on a 55-yard pass from McAllister. Garth Parker added a 4-yard TD run and Stiles scored on an 11-yard pass from McAllister before Waterbury finished up the scoring onslaught with a 29-yard TD pass from McAllister.

Superior jumped out to a 70-20 first-half lead as the Bobcats improved to 3-0 this season with a 78-26 win over Troy. Jaxson Green threw for three touchdowns, Chase Woodson rushed for two and Decker Milender and Lucas Kovalsky both added a rushing and receiving touchdown apiece. Orion Plakke scored on both a receiving touchdown in the second quarter and then returned a 66 yard interception in the third.

Brian Risch and Shamus Wheeldon each threw a touchdown pass and Gage Hendrick had a 68-yard touchdown run in Noxon's 44-6 win over Lima. Johnny Kneer added a rushing touchdown, and Ricky Williams rushed for one score and caught a 23-yard pass for another ad the Red Devils improved to 2-1.

Florence posted a 37-0 home win over Cut Bank Friday. Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Duchien had a huge gain with 2:02 left in the second quarter to the 24-yard line to set up a Fowler field goal with 16 seconds left in the second quarter. The third quarter was bookended by an early Duchien score and a Tyler Abbott interception.

Second-ranked Helena Capital scored 42 first-half points in a blowout win over Kalispell Flathead, 51-14, to remain undefeated. Dylan Graham and Tom Carter ran for two touchdowns apiece, Hayden Opitz and Lance Baumgart each added a rushing touchdown, and Gage Fawthrop returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Nate Skonord and Brody Thornsberry connected on two third-quarter touchdowns for Flathead.

Finn Ridgeway led Whitefish with three rushing touchdowns of 13, 1 and 33 yards as the Bulldogs defeated Butte Central, 34-20, to improve to 2-1. Ty Schwaiger added touchdowns from both two and three yards out.

Huntley Project posted a 44-7 home win over Loyola Saturday. Class B fourth-ranked Bigfork moved to 2-0 with a 55-6 win over Conrad. Eureka bounced visiting Fairfield, 34-16. Shepherd stopped Thompson Falls in Butte, 20-0. Class C 8-player ninth-ranked St. Ignatius moved to 3-0 with a big home win over Valley Christian, 70-12.

Class A top-ranked Hamilton held on for a home win over Frenchtown, 27-20. Dillon posted a home win over Corvallis, 45-6. Columbia Falls dumped visiting Ronan, 44-16. Cascade whipped Deer Lodge, 52-14. Stevensville won at Browning, 50-0. Bonners Ferry (Idaho) beat Libby, 37-7. Charlo beat Victor Saturday, 42-8. Polson beat East Helena Friday, 36-13. Quarterback Jarrett Wilson completed 22 of 40 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns.

High school volleyball

Missoula Sentinel registered a home win over Kalispell Flathead Saturday, 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20. Alexis Eggert had nine kills and Margaret Sharkey five aces for the Spartans. Olive Lyngholm tallied 15 digs for the Bravettes.

Frenchtown beat visiting East Helena Saturday, 25-19, 25-13, 25-13. Parker Robinson had seven kills for the Broncs. Ronan won at Libby, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11, 24-26, 15-12. Kylie Fetni had four aces for the Maidens. Ronan won at Browning Friday, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19. Leina Ulutoa had 13 kills and eight aces for Ronan.

Missoula Hellgate lost to Helena Saturday, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21. Camille Sherrill had 13 kills and three aces for the Knights. Missoula Big Sky beat Helena Capital Saturday, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14. No stats were provided by Big Sky. Florence beat Eureka, 24-26, 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 15-10. Thompson Falls beat visiting Deer Lodge Friday, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21. Avery Burgess collected eight kills and Olivia Harnett had nine assists for the Blue Hawks.

Bigfork rolled to a home win over Anaconda Friday, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13. Kalispell Flathead outlasted host Butte on Friday, 28-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15. Hot Springs posted a home sweep over Charlo, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22. Eureka stopped St. Ignatius, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17.

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate boys moved to 5-1 with a shutout home win over Helena Saturday, 8-0. Henry Pierce had three goals for the Knights. Tim Scott, Sylvin Lubely and Brady Reed also had goals and Hellgate benefited from two own goals. Reed also had four assists.

The Hellgate girls stayed unbeaten (6-0) with a 2-0 home win over Helena. Izzy Beaton scored the first goal in the first minute on an assist from Riley Lumpkin. Carmen Anderson scored an insurance goal on an assist from Lumpkin in the 15th minute. Junior keeper Sophie Dissa made six saves. "What I love about my kids is no matter what cards we're dealt with who is there, we play as a team. It's really admirable and it shows up every day," said Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge, who has several of her players feeling under the weather at game time.

The Whitefish boys won at Polson Saturday, 3-0. Collin Lyman had two goals for the Bulldogs.

High school cross country

Jamison Molloy was Hellgate's top finisher in the girls race at the Bozeman Invitational Saturday, taking 11th in 20:12.9. Rutherford of Gallatin Valley won in 19:10.8. The Hellgate girls finished second as a team behind Bozeman. Daniel Wiltse was the top finisher for the boys, taking 12th in 16:48.6. Hellgate finished seventh as a team.

College volleyball

After winning its opener against Prairie View A&M, Montana was swept by host UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday night in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg, Texas.

The Vaqueros, who lost their season opener to UNLV in five sets but have since won eight straight matches, won the first set with relative ease before the next two were battles from start to finish, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22.

Paige Clark paced Montana with a dozen kills, being in double figures for the eighth straight match to begin the season. Middle blocker Ellie Scherffius – who ranks second in the Big Sky for hitting – again was extremely efficient, totaling seven kills at a .500 clip. On the day she had 16 total kills on .483 hitting.

Senior libero Sarina Moreno, a Sentinel grad, had a strong night with 17 digs and several coverages that Lawrence singled out after the match.

Montana lost in straight sets to the Vaqueros again on Saturday.

Amateur/pro golf

Eric Nell of Missoula and Russell Grove of Coeur d'Alene are the leaders after the second round of the three-day Montana Open at Larchmont. Nell leads the amateur division with a total of 137. Grove leads the pro division with 137.

