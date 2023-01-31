Area sports roundup: Top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart boys roll past Troy

Boys high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart 87, Troy 23: The Class B top-ranked Rams steamrolled to a home win over the Trojans Tuesday behind 15 points by Reynolds Johnston. Ethan Stack added 12 points, Jamo Kendrick 11 and Declan Harrington eight.

Missoula Big Sky 52, Helena 46: The Eagles knocked off the Class AA fourth-ranked Bengals in the Capital City Tuesday behind 18 points by Isaiah Reed, 13 by Josiah Cuaresma and 10 by Carson Towe. Jaxan Lieberg scored 21 points for Helena.

Bigfork 75, Plains 19: Nick Walker scored 15 points to lead the Vikings. Teammates Eli Thorness, Landon Byerman and Bryce Gilliard each pitched in with 10 points.

Darby 63, Valley Christian 36: Hooper Reed scored 21 points and Will Martin added 12 to lead the Tigers. Zach Streit scored 10 points for the Eagles.

Girls high school basketball

Darby 44, Valley Christian 36: Sierra Reed scored 12 points and Kylie Schlapman added 10 to lead the Tigers to the road win Tuesday. Carmandee Coghlan scored 16 points and Margaret Harvey added 14 for the Eagles.

Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32: Ellie Baxter scored 26 points to lead the state-ranked Blue Hawks and Chesney Lowe added 23.

Loyola Sacred Heart 64, Troy 14: Gio Horner scored 26 points and Ora Lindauer added eight to lead the Breakers to the home win Tuesday.

Polson 51, Whitefish 34: Julia Barnard scored 14 points in leading the Pirates to the home win. Jude Perry tallied 15 points for the Bulldogs.