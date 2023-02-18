Boys high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart 61, Anaconda 40: Ethan Stack scored 15 points and Jack Clevenger and Noah Haffey added 10 apiece as the top-ranked Rams secured District 6-B bragging rights Saturday. Gabe Galle led the Copperheads with 11 points.

Loyola Sacred Heart 74, Arlee 41: The Rams outscored the Warriors 41-15 over the middle two quarters in their Friday win to reach the District 6-B title game. Stack poured in 19 points for Loyola, Raef Konzen had 16 and Reynolds Johnston 15. No stats were reported for Arlee.

Butte 79, Missoula Sentinel 58: Trevor Rausch scored 18 points for the Spartans and Riley Allen added 17 in the loss.

Anaconda 66, Florence 62 (OT): Patrick Duchien scored 18 points and Caleb Brossman added 10 for the Falcons in the district tourney heartbreaker Friday.

Frenchtown 68, Corvallis 34: The Broncs punched their ticket into Class A divisionals with the home win Saturday. Eli Quinn led a balanced attack with 15 points, followed by Carter Anciaux with 13, Connor Michaud 12, Sully Belcourt 11 and Kellen Klimpel nine. Cameron Whiteley led the Blue Devils with seven points. Frenchtown will start divisional play against Columbia Falls Thursday.

Superior 51, Two Eagle River 35: Tucker Donaldson and Orion Plakke each scored 15 points to lead the Bobcats to the district win in Polson. Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 11 points and Cai Burke added nine for the Eagles.

Hot Springs 44, Noxon 36: Weston Sloanaker scored 13 points in leading the Savage Heat to the district win in Polson. Shane Murray tallied 13 points for the Red Devils.

Philipsburg 46, Valley Christian 42: Andrew Tallon tallied 20 points and Cayhel White added 10 in leading the Prospectors to the district win. Zeke Gildewell scored 16 points for the Eagles.

Valley Christian 44, Seeley-Swan 40: Zeke Gildewell scored 16 points and Caleb Gildewell added 10 in the district win Saturday. Ben Haley collected 13 points and Connor Matthew added 10 for the Blackhawks.

Philipsburg 42, Lincoln 33: The Prospectors earned the district win Saturday behind 18 points by Andrew Tallon and 15 by Eric Pitcher. Teegan Riddle tallied 14 for the Lynx.

St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 48: Zoran LaFrombois racked up 19 points and Kenny Ness added 11 in the Bulldogs' big district win Saturday. Bryson LeCoure registered 19 points for the Blue Hawks.

St. Ignatius 74, Troy 35: Zoran LaFrombois poured in 44 points in leading the Bulldogs to the Class B district victory. Trevor Grant tallied nine points for the Trojans.

Thompson Falls 72, Plains 28: LeCoure and Jesse Claridge each scored 16 points for the Blue Hawks in the district win. Anaya Loberg meshed nine points for the Horsemen.

Bigfork 61, Eureka 35: Isak Epperly scored 20 points in leading the Vikings to the Class B district win Saturday.

Girls high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart 56, Anaconda 48: Charlotte Cummings and Gio Horner each scored 14 points in leading the Breakers to the District 6-B championship win Saturday. Maniyah Lunceford scored 17 points and Meela Mitchell 16 for the Copperheads.

Butte 46, Missoula Sentinel 31: Monroe Mastro scored nine points and Olivia Huntsinger added eight for the Spartans in the Western AA road loss Friday. Sentinel fell to 9-7.

Charlo 49, Noxon 24: The Vikings beat the Red Devils Friday to reach the District 14-C tournament title game Saturday. Seeley McDonald led Charlo with 18 points and Hayleigh Smith added 10. Emily Brown had 16 for Noxon.

Seeley-Swan 50, Philipsburg 31: The Blackhawks defeated the Prospectors Friday to advance to the District 13-C tournament championship game Saturday night. Emily Maughan paced Seeley-Swan with 19 points.

Thompson Falls 53, St. Ignatius 34: The Blue Hawks took down the Bulldogs Friday to move on to the District 7-B tournament title contest Saturday night. Ellie Baxter scored 16 points to lead Thompson Falls and Avery Burgess added 12. Cora Matt had eight points to pace St. Ignatius.

St. Ignatius 55, Plains 16: Kooper Page collected 17 points and Izzy Evans added 11 in leading the Bulldogs to the district win. Izzy Crabb scored five for the Trotters.

St. Ignatius 68, Eureka 39: Cora Matt scored 20 points and Kason Page added 12 in the district win Saturday.

Eureka 51, Troy 11: Dylan Sharp scored 14 points in leading the Lions to the Class B district victory. Brooklynn Reid led the Trojans with four points.

Noxon 47, Hot Springs 42: Emily Brown dropped 40 points in leading the Red Devils to the district win Saturday. Lily DeTienne scored 19 points for the Savage Heat.

St. Regis 46, Noxon 36: Macy Hill scored 19 points and Shylah Dalka added nine in leading the Tigers to the district win Saturday. Emily Brown tallied 24 points for the Red Devils.

Darby 36, Lincoln 22: Kyleigh Flux led a balanced Tigers attack with seven points, followed by Samantha Shull and Sierra Reed with six apiece in the district win. Krymzen Dempster scored nine points for the Lynx.

Florence 73, Deer Lodge 26: Maggie Schneiter tallied 19 points and Josie Lewis added 13 for the Falcons in the district win.

Philipsburg 55, Valley Christian 33: Montannah Piar piled up 18 points and Rachel Ward added 11 for the Prospectors in the district win. Carmandee Coghlan scored 10 for the Eagles.

Philipsburg 52, Darby 35: Gretchen Hill scored 15 points and Piar added 14 in leading the Prospectors. Natalie Anderson led the Trigers with 10 points.

Ronan 47, Whitefish 38: Leina Ulutoa scored 23 points in leading the Maidens to the Saturday win. Bailey Smith scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Superior 44, Charlo 37: Darby Haskins scored 16 points in leading the Bobcats to the Saturday district win. Seeley McDonald scored 19 points for the Vikings.

Women's college tennis

Montana opened Big Sky Conference play with a 5-2 loss at Idaho State. The Grizzlies fell to 0-6 against NCAA Division competition. They have three wins over non-DI opponents. Montana will have a long break now before playing at UC Davis on March 3 and Sacramento State on March 4.