Area sports roundup: Top-ranked Sentinel football team hands Glacier first loss

High school football

Top-ranked defending State AA champion Missoula Sentinel won a thriller at previously undefeated Kalispell Glacier Friday, 38-31.

Glacier jumped to a 14-0 lead on a Gage Sliter 16-yard touchdown pass and a Jackson Hensley 5-yard run with 4:32 left in the first quarter. In less than three minutes the game was all tied up at 14-14, with Sentinel scoring on Adam Jones runs of 57 and 33 yards. Kellen Curtiss put the Spartans on top with a 35-yard TD run early in the second stanza. Curtiss scored again on a 9-yard run to give the visitors a 28-14 lead that they ended up taking into halftime.

Glacier cut its deficit to 28-21 on a 16-yard TD run by Kash Goicoechea with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Sentinel answered on a 22-yard TD pass from Riley Allen to Jones with 1:11 left in the third frame to make the score 35-21. Glacier added another TD but Sentinel hit a field goal with just over 7 minutes left to make the score 38-28. Sliter was picked off for the fourth and final time late as Sentinel secured its 25th straight win.

Jones had 165 yards rushing on 17 carries and 96 yards receiving on five catches. He totaled three touchdowns. Curtiss had 96 yards rushing on 15 attempts with two touchdowns.

Helena Capital posted a 56-7 win at Missoula Big Sky Friday. The undefeated Bruins raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the lead was 42-0 by halftime. Eagles quarterback Drew Martins was 10 for 23 passing for 56 yards with two interceptions. Colter Ramos had four catches for 34 yards. Big Sky's touchdown came on a Joey Sandberg 5-yard run on the last play of the game.

Columbia Falls moved to 4-0 with a win at Libby, 49-7. Thompson Falls lost at Fairfield, 12-0. Choteau beat Deer Lodge, 40-0. St. Ignatius dumped Arlee, 72-22. Darby posted a 40-12 home win over Victor. Butte blanked Kalispell Flathead, 40-0. Top-ranked Hamilton beat Butte Central, 42-0. Frenchtown dumped Corvallis, 38-0, behind two touchdown passes by Eli Quinn.

Boulder bounced Florence, 34-27, snapping the Falcons' 15-game winning streak. Bigfork whipped visiting Cut Bank, 54.8. Sheridan beat visiting Seeley-Swan, 33-32. Flint Creek whipped Charlo, 60-24. Whitefish beat Stevensville, 33-6.

Superior moved to 4-0 with a 68-20 win over Valley Christian in 8-player action at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

"It was an amazing experience for them," Bobcats coach Jeff Schultz said. "Very few kids get to say they ran out of the tunnel at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. We had a lot of alumni guys come to watch."

Orion Plakke had a strong performance, throwing two touchdown passes. Decker Milender also scored. Complete statistical information was not available at press time.

"We played as a team," Schultz said, "We have a team with some speed but we're also physical and we brought our physicality to the game tonight and set the tone. I thought we dominated up front."

Loyola Sacred Heart posted a 41-0 win over Red Lodge at Montana State.

"Defensively we really flew around tonight," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "I thought our running game got back on track and Aidan (Round) threw the ball extremely well. But the biggest thing was the way our defense played."

No statistical information was available at press time.