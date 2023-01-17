Area sports roundup: Unbeaten Bigfork girls bounce Eureka

Girls high school basketball

Bigfork 74, Eureka 18: The Class B top-ranked Valkyries were led by Braedon Gunlock with 14 points, followed by Paeton Gunlock and Ava Davey with 13 apiece and Madison Chappuis with 12 in the Tuesday road win.

Noxon 52, Hot Springs 33: Emily Brown scored 26 points and Aubrey Erwin added 13 for the Red Devils in the win. Lily DeTienne scored 10 points and Lauryn Aldridge added nine for the Savage Heat.

Hamilton 73, Corvallis 38: Layne Kearns collected 19 points and Emilee Searle and Taryn Searle each added 10 for the Broncs. Ava Loran led the Blue Devils with 13 points.

Boys high school basketball

Drummond 69, Valley Christian 51: Colt Parsons and Trey Phillips each tallied 17 points and Brody Rasor added 14 in leading the Trojans to the Tuesday road win. Caleb Gildewell scored 16 points and Matt McKethan added 14 for the Eagles.

Bigfork 50, Eureka 32: Cole Knopik collected 14 points and Wyatt Johnson added 11 for the Vikings in the home win.

East Helena 64, Stevensville 56: Kellen Beller collected 26 points, Ted Tackes added 15 and Gracan Trevine 13 for the Yellowjackets.