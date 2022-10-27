Area sports roundup: Valley Christian volleyball team opens district play with two wins

High school volleyball In District 13-C action at Valley Christian Thursday, the host Eagles swept Darby in their opener, 25-19, 25-11, 25-8. Valley Christian then beat Seeley-Swan in the second round, 14-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10. Drummond swept past Philipsburg in a second-round match, 29-27, 25-15, 25-8. Seeley-Swan swept Lincoln in an opener, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13. Philipsburg beat Victor in an opener, 25-12, 25-10, 25-22. Darby beat Lincoln in a loser out match, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18.

In district 14-C action in Ronan, Superior swept Two Eagle River in an opener, 25-9, 25-2, 25-3. St. Regis outlasted Hot Springs, 26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 13-25, 18-16. Noxon knocked off Alberton in an opener, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22. Charlo topped St. Regis in a second-round match, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24. Noxon beat Superior in a second-round match, 25-16, 11-25, 28-26, 11-25, 15-10.

In a Southwestern A play-in match, Corvallis topped Frenchtown, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22. Tylin Sorensen had nine kills and Olivia Lewis six for the Blue Devils. Emmy Jessop had nine assists and four aces. Bella Powell had six kills for the Broncs.