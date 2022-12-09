Area sports roundup: Victor boys basketball team tops Alberton

Boys high school basketball

Livingston earned a 75-72 double-overtime victory over Whitefish on Friday. Calvin Caplis paced the Rangers with 21 points while Mason Genouse put up 29 for the Bulldogs in their losing effort.

East Helena used an 18-9 third quarter to beat Libby 52-45 on Friday. Colter Charlesworth tossed in 16 points for the Vigilantes while Ryan Beagle and Tyler Anderson scored 11 apiece for the Loggers.

Bigfork opened its game against Stevensville with a 22-0 first quarter, eventually winning 49-13. Eli Thorness lead the way for the Vikings with 13 points. Meanwhile, Kellen Beller had six for the Yellowjackets.

Leading by just three entering the final frame, Loyola outscored Malta 16-4, putting the game away for a 59-44 win. Raif Konzen scored 19 for the winners while Jared Eggebrecht had a team-high 13 for the Mustangs.

St. Ignatius fell to 0-2 on the season, this loss coming 60-50 at the hands of Cut Bank. Tate Monroe had 19 points for the Wolves, knocking down four three-pointers. Kenny Ness had 12 for the Bulldogs.

Though Eureka outscored Shelby from the second quarter on, an 18-5 first quarter did in the Lions during a 59-49 loss. The Coyotes got 26 points from Kyle McDermott. Braden Casazza of the Lions responded with 20 points of his own.

Thompson Falls squeaked out a barn-burner with a 44-42 victory over Great Falls Central. Jesse Claridge paced the Blue Hawks with 18 points. Stats were unavailable for the Mustangs.

White Shield out of North Dakota got the best of Two Eagle River on Friday, winning 74-30. Ryiley After Buffalo dropped 12 points in the loss while Jase Dickens of White Shield led all scorers with 26.

Dillon dominated both halves of basketball to come away with a lopsided 78-42 decision over Polson. With a balanced attack, the Beavers had four scorers in double-digits led by Treyton Graham with 17. Jarrett Wilson scored 25 for the Pirates.

Corvallis downed Columbia Falls on Friday by a final score of 66-57. It had five players score at least 10 points with Ryan Hutchison the top scorer with 14. Columbia Falls' Jace Hill matched him with 14 of his own.

All hope looked lost for the Florence Falcons until they reversed fortunes in the fourth quarter by outscoring Stillwater Christian 26-6 for a 60-52 win. Stats were unavailable.

Girls high school basketball

After the first quarter, Hamilton outscored Ronan in every quarter en route to a 72-45 win. The Broncs were led by Layne Kearns with 24 points. The Maidens' top scorer was Olivia Heiner with 12.

Whitefish got the best of Livingston 44-34 on Friday. Ainsley Scott was the Bulldogs' lone double-digit scorer with 11. The Rangers got 10 out of Veronica Turck.

Bigfork dominated Stevensville, allowing just 12 total points in a 58-12 win. Braedon Gunlock netted 12 points for the Valkyries while Shilo Lampi contributed four for the Yellowjackets.

St. Ignatius moved to 2-0 on the season with a 59-52 win over Cut Bank. Izzy Evans and Cora Matt scored 17 each for the Bulldogs. The Wolves were led by Kendra Spotted Bear's 24.

Malta poured it on early and often in a 62-26 trouncing of Loyola. The Breakers' top scorer was Gio Horner with 15 while Addy Anderson put in 17.

Columbia Falls bested Corvallis 61-24 on Friday. The Wildkats had a 25-point scorer in Hope McAtee. The Blue Devils' go-to scoring option was A. Loren with 12.

East Helena doubled up Libby in the first half and coasted the rest of the way, securing a 49-34 victory on Friday. Montana Pierson and Natell Goodman scored 10 each for the Vigilantes. Stats were unavailable for Libby.

Two Eagle River could only manage 21 points in a 71-21 loss to Plenty Coups. The Eagles got 10 points from Sarah Guardipe, but Brynecia Hugs' 28 points for the Warriors proved to be too much.

Shelby did the bulk of its work early in a 68-33 dismantling of Eureka. Jori Clary went off for the Coyotes, scoring 30 points. As for the Lions, Aubrey Casazza led the way with nine.

Big Sky went to Billings on Friday and took down Senior 51-41. Kaydence Couture led the Eagles with 17 points. For the home team, Octavia Meyer and Lauren Cummings had 10 apiece in the loss.

Skyview beat Sentinel 59-52 in the season-opener for both teams.