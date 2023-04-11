TENNIS

The Valley Christian boys tennis team defeated St. Ignatius Tuesday, 3-0. Winners for the Eagles included Keaton Reimer in singles and the doubles teams of Zach Hoaglin/Gabriel Shaffer and Dawson Hoaglin/Nicholas Karvandi.

The Valley Christian girls beat St. Ignatius, 3-1. Winners in singles for the Eagles included Emersyn DeGroot, Maggie Harvey and Molly Harvey. In doubles, the Bulldogs' Emily Morigeau and Evelyn Ferencz posted a straight-set win.

BASEBALL

Frenchtown steamrolled to an 11-1 win over visiting Stevensville in six innings on Monday. Mickey collected three singles and two RBIs for the Broncs. G. Gibbs had a double and walked twice. J. Wheeler had a double and scored a run for the Yellowjackets.

SOFTBALL

Kalispell Glacier posted a 13-8 win over Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday. Missoula Hellgate dropped a 21-0 home decision to Helena Capital in three innings on Tuesday.

TRACK & FIELD

Ethan Anderson's wins for Kalispell Glacier in the hurdle races highlighted the Kalispell Time Trials on Tuesday in Kalispell. The sophomore posted a time of 15.92 in the 110-meter high hurdles and 41.78 in the 300 hurdles.

Junior Jacob Dolezal of Kalispell Flathead won the boys triple jump at 41 feet, 7 inches. In the girls triple jump, Afton Wride took top honors at 34-10.

To see complete results, log on to athletic.net.