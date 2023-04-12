TRACK & FIELD

The Corvallis boys and girls swept the team titles at the Florence Darby Invitational on Wednesday. The boys scored 86 points to beat second-place Salmon (78) in a meet that featured 17 teams. The girls also beat out second-place Salmon (76) by scoring 101 points with 21 teams in attendance.

Individual winners for the Blue Devils girls were Amara Auch (1600-meter run, 5:28.97), Olivia Lewis (100 hurdles, 16.33) and the 4x100 relay team of Jillian Huls, Lewis, Rylee Herbstritt and Farah Wyche in 52.40. Individual winners for the Blue Devils boys were Solomon Morgan (200 dash in 23.02), Aiden Read (110 hurdles, 16.13) and the 4x100 relay team of Read, Nate Davis, Logan Avery and Morgan in 45.58.

Other area winners on the girls side: Stevensville's Claire Hutchison (100 dash in 12.82 and 200 dash in 26.70), Plains' Alexis Deming (shot put, 33-05 and discus throw, 105-07), Superior's Braelynn (800 run, 2:35.51), Darby's Lily Adair (3200 run, 12:54.03), Seeley-Swan's Emily Maughan (long jump, 17-01), Valley Christian's Taevyn Beaudin (triple jump, 34-03.5) and Seeley-Swan's Danielle Sexton (javelin throw, 115-08).

Other area winners on the boys side: Florence's Kyler Harris (800 run in 2:09.89 and 1600 run in 4:46.00), Charlo's Hayden Smith (3200 run in 11:20.25), Florence's William Wagner (high jump, 6-00), Superior's Lucas Kovalsky (pole vault, 12-00), Superior's Trizten Avila (triple jump, 39-00), Stevensville's Hunter Gum (shot put, 48-04), Seeley-Swan's Klayton Kovatch (discus throw, 145-00) and Stevensville's Kellan Beller (javelin throw, 148-03).

To see complete results, log on to athletic.net.

BASEBALL

Eureka collected 14 hits in a 12-5 road win over Columbia Falls on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Mission-Arlee-Charlo tallied a 27-9 road win over Eureka on Tuesday. Thompson Falls scored a 14-0 road win over Troy on Tuesday. Corvallis struck early for a 14-4 home win over Hamilton on Tuesday.