College basketball

The Big Sky Conference has announced a three-year challenge series against the Summit League that will begin during the 2023-24 season. The contests will feature each men's and women's team playing one home and one road game against a Summit League opponent for the next three seasons.

Montana's opponents for the 2023-24 season have yet to be determined. The matchups will change annually based on the previous seasons NET rankings and regular-season conference finishes. The leagues will also consider the prior season's matchups.

The Grizzly men finished 3-0 against the Summit League last season with wins against St. Thomas, South Dakota State, and North Dakota State. Those three finished second, third, and fourth in the Summit League in 2023.

"For the conference, I think it's a great opportunity for scheduling in general. I think a lot of teams in our conference struggle to get home-and-home series with teams east or west of us," UM men's coach Travis DeCuire said.

High school tennis

The Hamilton boys earned a 7-0 dual win over Dillon on Tuesday. Singles winners for the Broncs included Andy Purcell, Colin Hanley, Alain Mendizabal and Jacob Rollins. Earning doubles wins for Hamilton were the teams of Finn Dufresne/Jason Chaplin, Jonah Wilhelm/Dawson Berglund and Zsomi Kari/James Truax.

The Hamilton girls dropped a 4-3 decision to Dillon. Winning for the Broncs were Ciara Hanley and Codie Clarke in singles and the doubles team of Alexis Kaul/Anna Twardoski.

The Corvallis girls earned a 7-0 win Tuesday. Winners in singles were Dakota Powell, Alana Watt, Johanna Muscheid and Ava Wilcox. Also winning for the Blue Devils were the doubles teams of Jayde Venema/Brecklyn Jessop, Mckenzie Gross/Brooke Child and Olivia Lawson/Eliana Hubert.

—Missoulian staff