Baseball
Polson posted an 11-0 win in five innings at Plains/Hot Springs on Thursday. The Pirates capitalized on six errors by the hosts and finished with a 6-2 edge in hits. Dawson DuMont ripped a double for Polson. Cymian Kauley tossed a one-hitter and struck out six for the Pirates. Crabb had the only hit for the hosts.
Butte posted a 10-2 win at Whitefish on Thursday.
Tennis
The Hamilton boys and girls beat Loyola Sacred Heart on Thursday by identical scores of 5-2.
Andy Purcell, Colin Hanley and Alain Mendizabal had singles wins for the Hamilton boys team. Janessa Chaplin, Ciara Hanley, Sofie Lewanski and Charlie Holmes had singles wins for the Hamilton girls team.
Softball
Missoula Hellgate dropped a 31-2 home decision to Butte Thursday in a game that lasted five innings.