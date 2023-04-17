Polson pitcher Dawson DuMont tossed a six-inning two-hitter, struck out 14 batters and walked one in an 11-0 win at St. Ignatius on Monday. At the plate, DuMont went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Landon Shoemaker had a team-best three RBIs and a double. Espn Fisher collected a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Rhain Gonzalez had two singles for both of St. Ignatius' hits.

Jerny Crawford hit for the cycle while going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored in Mission-Arlee-Charlo's 24-9 road win over Plains-Hot Springs on Monday. Bennan Anderson added to MAC's attack by going 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBIs, while Izzy Evans was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs. Gabby Smith also homered and Kason Page also drove in four runs for MAC, which upped its record to 7-0.