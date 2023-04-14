High school softball

Missoula Big Sky's Brooke Schaffer went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-6 road win over Kalispell Flathead on Thursday. The Eagles improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Western AA as they seek their first winning season since 2016.

Polson's McKenna Hanson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Ronan on Friday. Kailey Smith added five RBIs while going 1-for-2 with a homer. Samantha Rensvold allowed just four hits while striking out six as she pitched all four innings.

Mission-Arlee-Charlo (4-0) handed Thompson Falls (4-1) its first loss with a 16-1 win Thursday. Kason Page went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs. Hayleigh Smith was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Izzy Evans gave up one hit while pitching all four innings.

Kalispell Glacier (4-0) outlasted Missoula Sentinel (5-2) Thursday for a 15-14 win. Columbia Falls posted a 14-4 win over Ronan on Thursday. Stevensville tallied a 13-10 win over Dillon on Thursday. Loyola Sacred Heart toughed out a 1-0 win over Plains/Hot Springs on Thursday. Missoula Hellgate dropped a 31-2 home decision to Butte on Thursday in a game that lasted five innings.

High school baseball

Polson posted an 11-0 win in five innings at Plains/Hot Springs Thursday. The Pirates capitalized on six errors by the hosts and finished with a 6-2 edge in hits. Dawson DuMont ripped a double for Polson. Cymian Kauley tossed a one-hitter and struck out six for the Pirates. Crabb had the only hit for the hosts.

Butte posted a 10-2 win at Whitefish on Thursday.

High school tennis

The Superior girls earned a 3-1 win over St. Ignatius on Thursday. Three Bobcats won in singles: Lanie Crabb, Trina Azure and Ireland Heinrich.