Arlee's Fullerton, Hellgate's Davis voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Arlee boys basketball player Levi Fullerton and Hellgate girls basketball player Keke Davis were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Fullerton totaled a team-high 34 points across two games at the State B tournament last week to help the Warriors remain in games despite going 0-2.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Davis scored a team-high 10 points at the State AA tournament last week to help the Knights upset Great Falls CMR in the quarterfinals.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0