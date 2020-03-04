Arlee's Tanner, Corvallis' Nixon voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Arlee boys basketball player Cody Tanner and Corvallis girls basketball player Ashlynn Nixon were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Tanner scored 22 points in the Western B Divisional title game last week as the Warriors ran the table in Ronan to advance to the state tournament in their first season in the classification.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nixon scored a team-high 14 points and hit a pivotal free throw late in a 44-43 win over Hamilton in the Western A Divisional title game last week as the Blue Devils secured their second-ever trip to state.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0