MISSOULA — The Montana/Alberta American Legion Baseball announced the AA and A all-state and all-conference honors on Wednesday.
The teams are selected by coach votes.
Three Missoula Mavericks were selected to the AA all-state team in utility player Tradd Richardson, outfielder Dane Fraser and pitcher Dylan Chalmers. Fraser was also an all-conference selection at pitcher while Brendon Hill earned all-conference honors as an outfielder.
In the A ranks, two Bitterroot Red Sox and one Bitterroot Buc earned all-state honors. Tyler Davis and Tucker Jones of the Red Sox were named to the all-state team while Brendan Schneiter of the Bucs also made the list.
Three Red Sox were named all-conference in Davis, Jones and Bryson Fischer. Jake Scully of the Bucs also made the all-conference team along with his teammate in Schneiter. Charlie Kirgan of the A Missoula Mavericks was also selected all-conference as was Eric Dolence of the Mission Valley Mariners.