The Missoula Mavericks rallied multiple times to win their first American Legion baseball conference game on Sunday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs beat the Kalispell Lakers, 9-8 in extra innings, in the second game of their doubleheader. They lost the first game, 7-6, when they gave up the lead late in the first conference contest for both teams.

Sam Matosich smacked the one-out RBI single that gave Missoula the walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth inning. He drove in Jace Bykari, who drew a lead-off walk, advanced to second on Finn Davis' sacrifice and moved to third when Rylan Davis was hit by a pitch one batter before Matosich.

The Mavs had fallen down 8-6 in the top of the eighth inning when Kalispell's Timothy Glanville clubbed an RBI triple and later scored on an error during his four-RBI outing. They responded in the bottom of the first extra-inning frame as Luke Thorne scored on an error and Chris Compton doubled home Matosich.

The Mavs had jumped out to a 4-0 lead by scoring a single run in four of the first five innings. Kalispell put up six runs in the top of the seventh and Bykari answered with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom to force extra innings.

Matosich and Compton both had two hits as Missoula totaled 10 against Ostyn Brennan, Carter Schlegel and Oscar Callis. Four of the Mavs' nine runs were unearned because of six Kalispell errors. Missoula committed one error.

Owen McGuinn was credited with the pitching win as he gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits in the final 2 1/3 innings. Easton Reimers started with six scoreless frames before the six-run seventh. He allowed five runs on six hits in 6 2/3. Compton gave up the tying run in the seventh without recording an out.