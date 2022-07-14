Missoula Mavericks, Billings Scarlets bring fireworks to doubleheader

Missoula's Peyton Stevens tossed a gem and Billings' Keaton Mickelson delivered a walk-off hit as the Mavericks and Scarlets split a doubleheader Thursday night in Billings.

In Game 1, Stevens threw seven shutout innings as the Mavs rolled to a 7-0 victory one day after sweeping the Bozeman Bucks in a road doubleheader. He surrendered just three hits and three walks while striking out eight. He limited the Scarlets to five baserunners over the final six innings after he allowed three in the opening frame.

The Mavs collected six hits, including four doubles, against pitchers Bradley Wagner and Hunter Doyle. Henry Black went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Adam Jones, Nick Beem, Connor Jordan and Eamon Higgins all drove in one run apiece.

The bats came alive in Game 2 as the Scarlets rallied for an 11-10 win. Billings tied the game 10-10 in the bottom of the seventh on Kyler Northrop's RBI single, and Mickelson walked it off with an RBI single. Mickelson had given up the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh when Missoula's Mike Prather tagged him for a two-out RBI single with the score tied 9-9.

Billings scored six runs in the third to pull within 8-7 and tied the game 9-9 with two runs in the fifth. Nate McDonald paced the Scarlets with three RBIs, while Northrop added two. Spencer Berger, Mickelson, Doyle, Drew McDowell and Logan Nyberg had one RBI apiece.

The Mavs jumped up 8-0 in the top of the first by scoring six unearned runs against Berger. They managed just two runs and three hits off Mickelson over the final three innings. Jones, Beem, Black, Skye Palmer and Prather all collected one RBI.