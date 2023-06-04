The Missoula Mavericks lost their American Legion baseball conference opener against the Kalispell Lakers, 7-6, on Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs went up 2-0 in the first inning when Rylan Davis scored on the game's lone error and Henry Black crossed the plate on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jace Bykari. Black's two-out grand slam reclaimed the lead for the Mavs, 6-4, in the fifth.

They were outscored 3-0 in the final three innings as they managed three baserunners. Black finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Bykari was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Davis scored twice and Easton Reimers once.

Max Holden collected the win for Kalispell, surrendering six runs, five earned, on four hits and six walks against three strikeouts in five innings. Adam Nikunen pitched the final two innings, allowing only one hit.

Mavs starter Schuyler Fairchild gave up four runs on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Reliever Blake Taft allowed three runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in two innings. Luke Thorne closed the game with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Holden went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple that broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth. Carter Schlegel had RBI singles in the third and sixth for Kalispell. Andre Cephers added an RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the sixth. Nate Skonard drove in a run on a single in the fifth.