Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Coeur d 'Alene Lumbermen broke a tie in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 4-3 win over the Missoula Mavericks on Monday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Eric Bumbaugh's two-out RBI single was the difference in the extra frame. Bumbaugh finished with a game-high four hits for the visitors, including a triple.

Henry Black led the Mavs, going 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Teammate Jace Bykari had two singles.

On Sunday the Mavericks beat the Helena Senators in a thriller at Ogren-Allegiance Park, 7-6. Missoula scored two in the bottom of the seventh, one coming on an RBI double by Black and the game-winner on an RBI single by Easton Reimers.

Reimers pitched the first six innings before Finn Davis come on in relief. Davis earned the win after allowing one run in the seventh.

Owen McQuinn smacked a home run and tallied three RBIs for the hosts. Black, Chris Compton and Sam Matosich each had two hits.

—Missoulian staff