MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks fell into a 3-0 deficit through two innings and couldn't claim a lead in a 5-2 loss to the Helena Senators on Wednesday night in American Legion Class AA baseball action. The Mavs dropped to 5-6.

Sam Matosich, Mason Anderson and Rylan Davis all doubled, while Carter Taylor, Finn Davis and Chris Compton each singled as Missoula collected six hits. Taylor and Colin Boyce drove in a run, while Finn Davis and Rylan Davis scored a run.

Missoula used seven pitchers, who each pitched one inning. Reliever Owen McQuinn threw a perfect third inning as the staff combined for five earned runs allowed on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Helena starter Lance Bratlien gave up one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts in three innings to collect the win. All six of the Senators' hits were singles, and they had the only two stolen bases.

Each team committed two errors. Missoula left six runners on base and Helena stranded five.

—Missoulian staff