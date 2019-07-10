HELENA — The Missoula Mavericks fell to the Helena Senators 7-1 on Wednesday.
Drew Stensrud was 3 for 3 for Missoula and Brendon Hill added two more base hits but the Mavs couldn't capitalize on their eight hits on the evening. Their lone run came in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI from Andrew Clausen.
Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the Senators broke the game open with a four-run frame. They added two more insurance runs in the sixth. Zach Spiroff drove in three runs for Helena while Grady Koenig added two more.
Ethan Keintz earned the win on the mound for Helena while Hill was given the loss. Hill tossed all six innings for Missoula and allowed 10 hits and seven runs while walking two and striking out two more.