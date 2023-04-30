GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Mavericks split with the Great Falls Chargers on Sunday in American Legion Class AA baseball action.

The Mavs dropped the first game, 9-3, then bounced back to win in blowout fashion, 13-1.

Missoula used four pitchers in the second game and starter Blake Taft earned the win, allowing just one hit in the first two frames. The Mavs out-hit the Chargers, 14-4, with Carter Taylor, Sam Matosich, Owen McQuinn, Colin Boyce and Luke Thorne each collecting two hits.

In the first game, the Chargers rallied from a 3-2 deficit with seven runs in the fifth inning. Missoula used four pitchers, with Easton Reimers suffering the loss after coming on in the fifth. He went 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits.

Chris Compton had two hits for the Mavs, including a double. Missoula hurt itself with four errors.

—Missoulian staff