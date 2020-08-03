Missoula Mavericks squander late lead in loss at Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Senators have been hard on the Missoula Mavericks this summer.

With both teams hoping to build momentum for the Class AA state tourney starting Wednesday, the Senators and Mavs tangled Monday night in a back-and-forth affair at Kindrick Legion Field. Helena rallied from a three-run deficit in the sixth to beat the Mavs for the fifth time in seven meetings, 7-6.

Missoula looked to be well on its way to a valuable road win after scoring four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-3 lead.

Bridger Johnson started the rally with a leadoff walk and Sky Palmer followed with a base hit. Johnson scored on a one-out single by Dayton Bay. Palmer then scored on an error and Dane Fraser later came through with the big highlight of the inning, a two-out, two-RBI double.

The Mavs used four pitchers in the game and the first three — Alex Certel, Zach Hangas and Fraser — were all solid. Missoula ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth when Peyton Stevens came on in relief and surrendered four runs, three walks and two hits.

Fraser and Palmer paced the Missoula offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Missoula, which posted a 9-15 conference record, will battle the Kalispell Lakers in the first round of the Class AA tournament on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Dehler Park. The Mavs are the No. 6 seed and the Lakers, who posted a 14-10 conference mark and own a three-game win streak over Missoula, are the No. 3 seed.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

