BILLINGS — The Missoula Mavericks made it a clean sweep of their three-game American Legion baseball series with the Billings Royals on Thursday, taking both ends of a doubleheader.
The Mavs won the opener 8-3 and the nightcap 9-4. The team will now travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, for the Camping World Firecracker Tournament, which begins Saturday.
The Mavericks won the opener behind a complete game from Dylan Chalmers. He allowed eight hits, three earned runs and walked one batter while striking out six.
Tradd Richardson, Bridger Johnson and Drew Stensrud knocked in two runs apiece. Stensrud and Dane Fraser each had three hits, while Fraser, Johnson and Dayton Bay scored two runs apiece.
Fraser homered and drove in three runs in the second game. Richardson had a double and scored a run and Stensrud singled twice and drove home a run.
Connor Daniels pitched the middle three innings in relief of Brendon Hill to get the win. He allowed four hits and just one earned run. Zach Hangas tossed two innings of scoreless ball to close it out.