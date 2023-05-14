The Missoula Mavericks avenged a Saturday sweep by returning the favor against the Billings Royals on Sunday in American Legion baseball action at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs won the first came in convincing fashion, 8-3, then edged the Royals in a thriller, 7-6. Missoula improved to 8-11 and Billings fell to 9-5.

The Mavs trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh in the second game before coming up with four big runs. Jace Bykari had an RBI single in the fatefull inning and Luke Thorne scored the winning run on a two-out error.

Thorne also earned the pitching win after coming on as the Mavs' third relief pitcher with one out in the top of the seventh. Chris Compton and Carter Taylor each had two hits to lead the offense.

Easton Reimers earned the win in the opener. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in seven innings. Sam Matosich went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Compton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.