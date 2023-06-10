The Missoula Mavericks Legion baseball team earned a pair of wins over the Bozeman Bucks Saturday at Lindborg-Cregg Field, 8-1 and 4-1.

Schuyler Fairchild earned the win in the opener, allowing just one hit while striking out eight in six innings. Chris Compton, Owen McQuinn and Colin Boyce each collected two hits for the hosts and Henry Black had a double.

Sam Matosich earned the win in the second game, allowing just one run in 5 2/3 innings. Carter Taylor had two singles and three RBIs for the Mavs. Missoula moved to 5-1 in conference play.