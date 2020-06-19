Missoula Mavericks tournament canceled by request of Missoula City-County Health Department
Missoula Mavericks tournament canceled by request of Missoula City-County Health Department

The Missoula Mavericks AA Memorial Baseball Tournament has been canceled, according to an announcement from the Mavericks Friday evening at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Ginger Claussen, the Mavericks president, confirmed the team had received an email from the Missoula City-County Health Department requesting the tournament be shut down. Claussen did not share the email and did not have further comment beyond saying the Mavericks were considering legal options for the resumption of the tournament, but apparently reconsidered.

A six-team tournament with teams from two states outside Montana — Idaho and Washington — began on Thursday.​

This story will be updated.

