The Mount Sentinel Little League All-Stars took a major step toward their third consecutive 12U State Championship with a thrilling sixth inning rally to top Boulder Arrowhead, 6-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-three State Championship series. The winner of the series represents Montana in the Little League World Series Northwest Regionals in San Bernardino, California.
Sam Matosich tossed a sparkling complete game, limiting Boulder Arrowhead to five hits and one earned run, striking out six and walking zero. Carson Bay, Holter Schweyen, and Cole Smith delivered clutch RBI singles in the decisive sixth inning.
Trailing 3-1 with one out and nobody on base, Evan Hafliger ignited the rally with his second hit of the night, a sharp single to left field. Hafliger’s hit knocked Boulder Arrowhead’s starting pitcher, Carson Jenkins, out of the game. After a walk to Colin McCarthy, Mount Sentinel’s bats came alive. Bay delivered an RBI single to center, and Matosich followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game. Schweyen, Skylar Chalmers, and Smith followed up with successive singles that extended the lead to 6-3. The insurance runs proved crucial when Boulder Arrowhead’s Cooper Tyson led off the bottom of the sixth with a towering home run to center. Boulder Arrowhead put the tying runs on base but Matosich fanned Jenkins on a 2-2 fastball to end the game.
Matosich was backed up by some stellar outfield play, including nice catches by Hafliger and throw from Bucy that gunned down a Boulder Arrowhead player trying to stretch a single into a double. Mount Sentinel was led at the plate by Hafliger with a double and single.
“I was proud of the kids tonight for never giving up,” said Mount Sentinel Manager, Aaron Bay. “We’ve been talking all summer about competing and being resilient. We had the odds stacked against us in the sixth but our boys showed a lot of heart.
“Boulder Arrowhead is an excellent and extremely disciplined team so we have to come ready to play tomorrow. Every State Championship in the last several years has been an epic battle. Come out and watch some very skilled 12-year olds play baseball Saturday night.”
Starting pitcher Carson Jenkins pitched a gem for Boulder Arrowhead, allowing only two hits while striking out eight through 5 and 1/3 innings. Tyson had two hits to lead Boulder Arrowhead.
Game 2 is Saturday night at 6:00 at the Clawson Sports Complex.
The 11U Mount Sentinel All-Star team opened their State Championship bracket play with a 4-3 victory over Burlington/Central Giants from Billings. Conner Herd and Boston Adams had big hits in a three-run fourth inning that proved to be the difference in the game. Mac Bailey and Kade Wallace spurred the rally with some exceptional base-running, breaking open a tight game. Luke Gardner pitched five gritty innings for the win. Billings Heights beat Boulder Arrowhead 4-3 and will face Mount Sentinel in the semifinal Saturday at 1:00. The Championship Game is slated for Sunday.